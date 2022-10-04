Kelce Dawn Struble, 34, of West Decatur, who was found with a large amount of methamphetamine in her home, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Monday.
Struble pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance/10-50 grams of methamphetamine — ungraded felony and was sentenced to serve a minimum of one year and a maximum of four years at SCI-Muncy.
Ammerman made her sentence consecutive to all other prison sentences she is serving.
Her attorney, Domenic Cicchinelli of DuBois, asked Ammerman to make the sentence concurrent to her current prison sentences. He said Struble recently had a child and has already served half of her sentence.
By giving her a concurrent sentence, she would be able to get out of jail earlier and take care of her child, who is currently being cared for by Struble’s mother.
He said Struble has taken advantage of the many programs in state prison and would like the chance to show that she can become a productive member of society.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Dec. 21 state troopers responded to Struble’s residence along Long Run Road in Bradford Township at the request of state parole agents.
Struble was on state parole and the parole agents wanted the troopers to assist in the search of her residence.
Officials found in her residence bags containing suspected methamphetamine, a scale with white powdery residue, a metal scraper, a glass smoking pipe with residue and two folded pieces of aluminum foil with residue.
The suspected methamphetamine was tested at the state police barracks and it tested positive for methamphetamine.
Struble was then transported to SCI-Muncy.