Christopher L Weatherill, 50, who was convicted of 2nd degree murder, kidnapping and robbery for his involvement in a kidnapping and murder in 1989 when he was 17, had his sentence reduced to a minimum of 35 years and a maximum of life in prison by Senior Judge Timothy Creany yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
The new sentence means the earliest Weatherill could be released is in October of 2024, but his actual release date would be up to the state parole board.
On Oct. 26, 1989, Weatherill, then 17, and Dan Crispell abducted Ella Brown, 48, of St. Marys in the parking lot of the DuBois Mall, drove her to a wooded area and robbed and stabbed her to death and stole her vehicle. Crispell and Weatherill were arrested on Oct. 29, 1989 in Tucson, Ariz.
However, Crispell would later tell his cellmate that he is the one who actually stabbed Brown, Weatherill’s attorney Jason Dunkle of State College said.
Crispell, who was 18 at the time, agreed to plead guilty, forgo all appeals and serve the rest of his life in jail.
Weatherill was sentenced to serve life in prison without parole after being convicted at trial in 1990, but in 2017, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down life in prison without parole sentences for juvenile offenders, except in the rarest of circumstances when the defendant is incorrigible and unable to be rehabilitated.
In 2021, Senior Judge David E. Grine resentenced Weatherill to serve a minimum of 60 years to life in prison.
Weatherill appealed the sentence and the state superior court remanded the case for resentencing by Creany.
Creany said due to the facts in the case and the law, he has determined that Weatherill is able to be rehabilitated and therefore not eligible for life in prison without parole. He also noted that a recent psychological evaluation determined Weatherill had a difficult childhood, was more of a follower than a leader, and there is not a concern that he would become violent if released.
Creany did express concern over Weatherill’s drug addiction issues and strongly recommended he get a handle on it before being released from prison.
At the hearing, Dunkle argued that Weatherill, despite the “heinous” nature of the crime, did not directly participate in the murder of Brown. He asked that Weatherill be resentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison so he would be eligible for release.
Dunkle said although Weatherill had numerous violations while in prison, most of these occurred long ago when Weaherill was first brought into prison and recently he only has had minor infractions.
He said Weatherill continues to struggle with addiction issues but said he would get better treatment for this outside of prison rather than in it.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked Creany to sentence Weatherill to life in prison without parole because Weatherill is incorrigible and cannot be rehabilitated. And although it doesn’t appear that Weatherill directly participated in Brown’s murder, he helped Crispell move the body.
She noted that just last month, Weatherill had an infraction for possessing contraband while in prison.
Weatherill said he was caught for having the prescription medication Suboxone, which he received from another inmate. Weatherill said he continues to struggle with addiction and he “screwed up.”
Nedza also said the victim’s family does not want Weatherill released from prison. The victim’s husband, Lawrence Brown, testified at the hearing and he spoke about the day his wife went missing. He said they were married for 27 years when she went missing, and they had four adult children at the time of her death.
He said she went to the DuBois Mall to go shopping. When he woke up the next day and she hadn’t returned home, he called their daughter and when she said she didn’t know where she was, they drove to DuBois to look for her. They went to the Hallmark store and the staff said she was there the day before, but she had left. He said they heard a lot of police sirens so they went to the police station and the chief of police, who was his neighbor, informed him that his wife had been found murdered.
He said her murder didn’t make any sense, since Crispell and Weatherill already had her car and her money, and there was no reason to kill her.
Weatherill spoke in his own behalf at the hearing. He apologized to Brown’s family and said if he could take it back he would. He said he made a lot of mistakes in his life, but believes he has paid for them and should be released from prison.
If released, Dunkle said Weatherill plans to live in the Philadelphia area with his family.