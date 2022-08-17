Multiple bench warrants have been issued for the arrest of Ralph Best, 60, of Woodland after he failed to appear at several court hearings.
Best failed to show at his sentencing on July 27 after being found guilty at trial of terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree; recklessly endangering another person and simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree.
Best was likely facing a state prison sentence on the charges, according to Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III.
Best had posted $45,000 monetary bail, which President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman revoked and forfeited due to his non-appearance at sentencing court.
Best also failed to appear for jury selection on Aug. 11 on the charges of simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree and harassment — summary offense, so a second bench warrant was issued for his arrest by Ammerman.
And on Tuesday, Best failed to appear for his jury trial on possession of firearm prohibited — felony of the second degree, of which he was found guilty in absentiaf. Ammerman issued a third bench warrant for his arrest.