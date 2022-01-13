A bench warrant was issued for a St. Marys man accused of endangering the welfare of children after he failed to show up for his preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Alexander Ray Reed, 28, is charged with endangering the welfare of children — misdemeanor of the first degree; disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree; and public drunkenness — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 13 at 11:59 a.m., Clearfield Borough police were dispatched to Sheetz on Nichols Street for a report of an unconscious male in the bathroom.
Police arrived and found the male in a locked bathroom stall.
The male was unconscious and unresponsive. Police and Sheetz staff were able to unlock the door and found the male slumped over and vomit was all over the male and the stall.
Police removed him from the stall and placed him on the floor. His skin was blue and he had shallow breaths. Inside the stall was a piece of aluminum foil, wax paper and a lighter which are often used to package and ingest controlled substances.
Cpl. Shawn Fye administered two doses of Naloxone to the male and Clearfield EMS arrived and transported Reed to the hospital.
The male was identified as Reed by his driver’s license. Store employees told police that Reed had entered the store with a young child.
Police found the 8-year-old child sitting alone at a table in the sitting area of the store.
The child said his grandmother was waiting in the car in the parking lot.
Police spoke to the woman, who said she was taking Reed and his stepson to the Clearfield Driving Park to see an exhibit and they had stopped at Sheetz to get some snacks.
Police went to the hospital and spoke to Reed’s mother, who said Reed has a drug problem and is on probation in Elk County.
Police then spoke to Reed, who said he used heroin earlier in the day.
Police were then notified by Sheetz that employees had found a pipe while cleaning the restroom. Police also retrieved a copy of the surveillance video from the store.