A bench warrant was issued for the arrest Dewey Kent Smallwood, 52, of Clearfield after he failed to appear at his preliminary hearing for theft yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 8, Clearfield Borough police responded to St. Charles Cafe after the owner reported two people had broken into some Skills machines.
Police viewed video surveillance, which showed Smallwood and Melissa Cartwright, 46, of Clearfield, attempting to reach inside the machines and remove cash.
However, the co-owner of the machines said no cash was missing.
Police interviewed Cartwright and she admitted that she and Smallwood attempted to take money from the machines but were unsuccessful.
Smallwood is charged with criminal attempt-theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree; conspiracy-theft by unlawful taking — felony of the third degree; and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree.
A preliminary hearing was held in absentia before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris and all charges were bound over to court.