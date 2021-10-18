Judge Paul Cherry issued a bench warrant and forfieted the bail of a DuBois woman after she failed to show up to Plea and Sentencing Court.
Ashley Lynn Solida, 34, had negotiated a plea agreement where she would plead guilty to resisting arrest and simple assault, both misdemeanors of the second degree, and was free on $25,000 unsecured bail.
Her attorney, Jendi Schwab of the public defender’s office, said she didn’t know the location of Solida.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police responded to a Weber Avenue residence for a report of a female trying to get into a shed.
The victim told Chief Blaine Clark that Solida was trying to get into her shed. The victim yelled at her to leave and the two got into a verbal altercation.
Solida then left and walked towards S. Brady Street on S. Jared Street.
Police tried to locate Solida but were unsuccessful.
Police then received a dispatch of a verbal altercation involving two females one block away from their location.
Clark arrived at the structure and found a female holding a hammer inside a hallway.
Clark drew his firearm and ordered her to drop the hammer and get on the floor. She dropped the hammer but refused to get on the floor.
Clark holstered his weapon and attempted to handcuff her but she fought and resisted.
She then reached down and grabbed the hammer and looked at Clark as if he was going to strike him with it.
Clark grabbed the hammer and took it from her and tried to handcuff her, but she continued to struggle.
Two other officers arrived on scene and she was warned multiple times that she would be “Tased” if she continued to resist.
She continued to resist so a Taser was deployed and Solida was handcuffed and arrested.