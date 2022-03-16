Michael Dwane Warrick, 31, of Clearfield, who allegedly fractured the skull of a Woodland man, has been arrested and charged with felony assault.
The assault occurred on March 3 and Warrick was listed as a wanted person by law enforcement for more than a week before he was arrested and arraigned on March 12 in front of Magisterial District Judge James Glass.
Warrick is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 4 at 8:50 a.m. the victim, his girlfriend and his father went to a residence in Bradford Township to obtain $140 that was owed to the victim.
While in the residence, the victim reported Warrick struck/stabbed him in the head with a brass knuckles style knife.
Warrick then fled the scene.
The victim went home but was not feeling well and later taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment.
The victim was then flown by medical helicopter to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. Hospital staff confirmed that the victim suffered from a skull fracture.
Staff at Penn Highlands DuBois said the victim’s injuries could have come from brass knuckles or an edged weapon.
Warrick is charged with aggravated assault/attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury — felony of the first degree, simile assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, and harassment — summary offense.
Warrick’s preliminary hearing that was scheduled for yesterday has been continued until April 6 before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling.