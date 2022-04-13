Two employees of the Walmart Distribution Center who are accused of stealing $25,200 worth of iPhones from their employer waived their right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Jaron Christopher Powell, 21, of Houtzdale and Kyle Adam Jasper, 19, of Smoke Run are each charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property — both of which are felonies of the third degree.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Oct. 31, state police met with the manager of the Walmart Distribution Center who said several stores reported they were not receiving their shipments of iPhones.
Another employee later approached the manager and indicated he had purchased a phone from one of the defendants and returned it to the manager.
On Dec. 18, state police interviewed the employee who said he saw Powell and Jasper remove boxes containing iPhones and placed them on a conveyer that ultimately sent them to an empty trailer. Once outside, a third suspect placed the phones in a bag and removed them from the facility.
The phones were then divided up between the three of them for them to sell.
On March 7, state police interviewed the third defendant who said she removed the cell phones from the distribution center that were collected by Powell and Jasper, but she said Powell and Jasper took all of the phones once they were out of the facility.
A total of 21 iPhones were stolen with a total value of $25,200.
Jasper and Powell are both free on $5,000 unsecured bail.
Powell was represented by attorney Robert Freeman of Ebensburg. Jasper was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.