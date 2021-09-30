Victim no. 2 completed her testimony about alleged sexual abuse by Justin Centra, 41, of Clearfield at a jury trial yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry.
Centra is accused of sexually assaulting victim no. 2 when she was 10 years old and attempting to sexually assault victim no. 1, who was 12 years old at the time.
Victim no. 1, now 13 years old, testified on Wednesday that on Aug. 23, 2020 she stayed overnight at her friend’s house, victim no. 2, who lived in the area of Coal Hill Road, Clearfield. She was awoken at 3 a.m. to Centra kneeling next to the bed and touching her. He then tried to sexual assault her and prepositioned her twice, but she refused.
After Centra left the room, victim no. 1 texted another friend regarding what happened and told her she was afraid to stay there. Her friend’s mother picked her up and drove her home. Victim no. 1 then told her parents who called the police.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue showed the jury the text messages between the two girls on Wednesday.
Victim no. 2 began her testimony on Wednesday afternoon and said she was asleep at the time of the alleged attempted assault of victim no. 1. During her testimony on Wednesday, she broke down crying, and court was adjourned for the day.
Victim no. 2 testified yesterday that on Aug. 24, 2020 after hearing her friend reported to police that Centra had inappropriately touched her and attempted to sexually assault her, victim no. 2 told a relative she was glad of the report because Centra had done the same thing to her. The relative then informed the police.
Victim no. 2, who is now 16, also testified Centra sexually assaulted her five times when she was 10 years old. She said on three occasions she awoke to Centra sexually assaulting her. He also sexually assaulted her on two other occasions.
She said all the assaults occurred within a three week period around Christmastime about six years ago.
After Centra was incarcerated on the charges, victim no. 2 said she received numerous letters from Centra urging her to tell the District Attorney’s office that her story was a lie and that victim no. 1 was also lying.
In the letters, Centra suggested she say she was awake at 3 a.m. and knew he was sleeping at the time because she could hear him snoring in the bedroom.
Victim no. 2 said Centra wrote her 22 letters from jail and she kept 16 of them. She turned them over to Children, Youth and Family Services.
In one of the letters Centra told victim no. 2 to not show anybody the letter or keep the letter.
Lumadue had victim no. 2 read portions of the letters to the jury.
Sgt. Julie Curry of the Lawrence Township Police Department said after receiving the letters Centra wrote to victim no. 2, she began investigating Centra for witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.
She obtained phone records from the jail. Lumadue played a phone conversation between Centra and his mother that occurred on Aug. 28, 2020 when Centra was in jail. During the phone conversation, Centra’s mother was crying and telling him that he is wrong to ask them to tell the District Attorney’s office that the girls are lying.
“Those girls aren’t liars,” she said in the phone conversation.
Centra took the stand in his own defense. During questioning by his attorney, Pat Lavelle of DuBois, Centra denied all the allegations against him.
He said on Aug. 23 he stayed overnight at the Coal Hill residence. Centra is related to a resident of the house.
He said he worked late and didn’t get there until after 8 p.m. He saw victim no. 1 and victim no. 2 were there, but he didn’t interact with them much.
He said he ate dinner and went to sleep in the bedroom soon afterwards because he had to get up early for work.
On the morning of Aug. 24 he said he woke up at approximately 4 to 4:30 a.m. and left the house to go to work.
He came home that evening about 9 p.m. and went to bed. When he was driving to work on Aug. 25, 2020, he was arrested by Officer Craig Kanour of the Lawrence Township Police Department.
He said Kanour asked him about inappropriately touching victim no. 1 and he said he denied the allegations. He was then placed in the Clearfield County Jail.
A few hours later a corrections officer gave him the affidavit of probable cause detailing the allegations against him, but he didn’t read them. A few days later the paperwork was destroyed by some other inmates, so he didn’t know the allegations against him until late September when his preliminary hearing was held.
When Lavelle asked about the letters he sent to victim no. 1, Centra said he has poor writing skills and he didn’t mean what he wrote. He said all he wanted the girls to do was tell the truth.
During cross examination, Lumadue asked Centra that if he didn’t know the allegations against him until late September of 2020, why did his mother admonish him for asking them to tell the DA’s office that the girls were lying in the Aug. 28 phone call.
Centra said he didn’t know why she said that and said he didn’t ask her to tell the DA’s office that the girls were lying prior to that phone call.
Lumadue then asked why he responded to her statement by saying he wanted to go to a mental institution. Centra said he isn’t quick thinking and didn’t know what to do as he had never been in trouble with the law before.
She also asked Centra why he would tell victim no. 2 to not show anyone the letter or keep the letter. Centra said he did it because he knew writing the letter was wrong but again said all he wanted was for her to tell the truth.
Closing arguments are scheduled for this morning. Judge Cherry will then instruct the jury on the law before giving the case to the jury.