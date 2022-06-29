Vandalism has caused extensive damage to the air conditioning system at the Expo I building at the Clearfield Driving Park, Clearfield County Fair Manager Greg Hallstrom said.
In a telephone interview, Hallstrom said approximately three weeks ago the air conditioning unit was turned on at the Expo I Building due to the heat.
He said it worked for about a day — and then it stopped working. At first Hallstrom said they thought it was something small that needed to be repaired, but when someone was brought in to repair the system it was discovered the unit had been damaged after an unknown person tried to steal parts from the unit. When the unit was turned on, it caused extensive damage to both the interior and exterior units, Hallstrom said.
Hallstrom said they do not yet have an estimate on the cost to fix the air conditioning system.
Despite the damage, the Expo I Building will be used for the upcoming Clearfield County Fair. Hallstrom said the fair board secured a portable air conditioning unit for the building for the duration of the fair.
Hallstrom said it is not yet known when the damage/theft to the air conditioning unit occurred.
Last winter, a similar incident occurred when someone removed the copper pipe from the air conditioning unit at the Expo II Building as well as the copper wire from the light poles in the grove — causing $20,000 in damages. Hallstrom said it is possible that the vandalism at the Expo I Building happened at the same time, and they didn’t notice it until someone turned the air conditioning on.
Damage costs from latest incident and the incident last winter are covered by insurance, Hallstrom said.