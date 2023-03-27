Two local attorneys pleaded guilty to summary harassment stemming from a family scuffle.
Carl J. Zwick, 39, of DuBois, and his twin brother, Matthew R. Zwick, were each fined $300 plus court costs by Senior Magisterial District Judge Carmine Prestia Jr., of Centre County, on Thursday.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on Oct. 23 at approximately 2 a.m. the Zwick brothers went to the victim’s home in Morrisdale. The victim was a family member.
While inside the residence, the conversation became heated and Carl Zwick pushed the victim into a wall, leaving a contusion by his ear. Matthew Zwick grabbed the victim, leaving visible markings.
Matthew Zwick was represented by attorney Joshua Maines, of Clearfield, and Carl Zwick was represented by attorney Chris Pentz.