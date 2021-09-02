Truck driver Geoffrey Braden, 61, of Newfoundland, Wayne County, is facing charges for allegedly causing a crash that injured a man. He is also being charged with leaving the scene of the crash.
Braden is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury — felony of the third degree; accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property — misdemeanor of the third degree, and multiple summary offenses including fail to notifiy police of accident/injury or death, fail to stop and render aid.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 21 at 7:27 p.m. Clearfield-based state police responded to a crash that occurred at the intersection of state Route 53 and the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp in Cooper Township.
Upon arrival, police found a black Pontiac vehicle with major front-end damage, and the male operator of the car was being treated by EMS personnel. The driver was bleeding from his face, and his neck had been placed in a neck brace.
The victim said he was driving north on SR-53 when a tractor trailer traveling south on SR-53 turned left onto the on-ramp in front of him and they collided.
He said the driver of the truck stopped and asked if he was OK and the victim told him he was injured and not alright.
The tractor-trailer driver said he would call 911 and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim said his neck, shoulders and chest all hurt due to the crash.
The victim was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
State police interviewed a witness at the scene who said he saw a male running from the Pontiac to the tractor-trailer. He then entered the vehicle and drove away. He described the tractor as being silver/gray and it was pulling a silver dump semi-trailer.
After leaving the crash scene, troopers observed surveillance video at the Kylertown Truck Stop and saw a tractor-trailer matching the description.
Employees of the truck stop said the vehicle was possibly owned by LG Trucking in Howard.
Police called the trucking company and learned Braden was the driver of the vehicle.
Troopers also went to the truck stop and examined the suspected vehicle, but couldn’t find any noticable damage on it.
On June 24, Mills interviewed Braden at the truck stop. Mills said when he drove by the intersection he saw the Pontiac was crashed so he stopped to see if the driver was OK.
He said he saw the victim was bleeding from the nose but he refused medical treatment so he left because he wasn’t involved in the accident and other people were on the scene and he had work to do.
The victim was transferred to the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for treatment of his injuries.
According to the victim’s medical records, he suffered a broken nose, torn ligaments in hisneck, a disc injury in his neck, swelling in his neck, brusing and swelling in his face and scrapes on his nose.
A photo lineup was prepared and the victim picked Braden out of the lineup.
On June 28, Mills interviewed Braden at the Clearfield barracks saying he wanted to talk to him about the crash. Braden then admitted that he was involved but said he did not hit the Pontiac, but the Pontiac hit him.
He said he was turning left onto the eastbound ramp and saw the car in the distance. When he was halfway through the turn it appeared as if the car accelerated and it struck the fender near the front passenger side tires of the trailer.
Braden said he went back to check on the driver and saw he had blood on his face and he panicked.
Braden was very apologetic and said he “feels terrible.”
He said the crash caused little damage to the trailer and the only thing he had to do is kick the fender out.
Braden is represented by attorney Carson B. Morris of Lancaster.