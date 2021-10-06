A truck driver accused of fleeing the scene of an accident waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Geoffrey Braden, 61, of Newfoundland, Wayne County, is charged with accidents involving death or personal injury, felony of the third degree, and multiple summary offenses.
The charge of accidents involving damage to attended vehicle or property was withdrawn.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 21 at 7:27 p.m. Clearfield-based state police responded to a crash that occurred at the intersection of state Route 53 and the Interstate 80 eastbound on-ramp in Cooper Township.
Upon arrival, police found a black Pontiac vehicle with major front-end damage. The male operator of the car was being treated by EMS personnel. The driver was bleeding from his face, and his neck had been placed in a neck brace.
The victim said he was driving north on SR-53 when a tractor trailer traveling south on SR-53 turned left onto the on-ramp in front of him and they collided.
He said the driver of the truck stopped and asked if he was okay. The victim told him he was injured and not alright.
The tractor trailer driver said he would call 911 and returned to his vehicle and fled the scene.
The victim said his neck, shoulders and chest all hurt due to the crash.
The victim was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.
A photo lineup was prepared, and the victim picked Braden out of the lineup.
On June 28, Mills interviewed Braden at the Clearfield barracks saying he wanted to talk to him about the crash. Braden then admitted that he was involved but said he did not hit the Pontiac, but the Pontiac hit him.
He said he was turning left onto the eastbound ramp and saw the car in the distance. When he was halfway through the turn, it appeared as if the car accelerated and it struck the fender near the front passenger side tires of the trailer.
Braden said he went back to check on the driver, saw he had blood on his face and panicked.
Braden was very apologetic and said he “feels terrible.”
He said the crash caused little damage to the trailer and the only thing he had to do was kick the fender out.
Braden was represented by attorney Carson B. Morris of Lancaster. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.
Braden is free on $5,000 unsecured bail.