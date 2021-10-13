All residents of the Commonwealth should be aware that the Pennsylvania State Police does not solicit private citizens for payments by telephone. Department regulations strictly prohibit troopers from seeking monetary considerations of any kind.
Recently, local residents have reported receiving telephone calls from someone identifying as a sergeant employed by the Pennsylvania State Police. This individual indicated that he would arrest the call recipient due to outstanding arrest warrants unless a specified amount of money was paid for bail.
If you receive a payment request, by telephone, from someone purporting to be a member of the Pennsylvania State Police, do not send any money, obtain as much information as possible about the request from the caller, obtain the caller’s name and call back number, and notify your local state police station of the incident as soon as possible.
Additionally, any questions regarding calls, mailings, or internet contacts received from the Pennsylvania State Police can be clarified by calling your local state police station.