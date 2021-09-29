The jury trial of Justin Centra, 41, of Clearfield, who is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and inappropriately touching and attempting to sexually assault another 12-year-old girl got underway before Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Centra is charged with aggravated indecent assault, criminal attempt/aggravated indecent assault, two counts of corruption of minors, criminal mischief, terroristic threats, indecent exposure, indecent assault-victim less than 13-years-old, indecent assault without consent, disorderly conduct, and 20 felony counts each of intimidate witness/victim.
In her opening statement, Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the evidence shows Centra had sexually assaulted a young girl and attempted to sexually assault a 12-year-old girl in August of 2020.
Centra’s court appointed attorney Pat Lavelle of DuBois argued that his client denies the charges against him.
Victim one testified that on Aug. 23, 2020 she went to her friend’s house along Coal Hill Road in Clearfield to spend the evening.
The Progress is not publishing the names of any of the juvenile witnesses or their family members who testify.
Centra was also at the house with several other adults. Victim one said she knows Centra but never really talked to him.
After supper, she and her friend went into her bedroom and talked for a while before going to bed sometime between 9 and 10 p.m.
She said she slept on her friend’s bed and her friend slept on the couch.
At about 3 a.m. she woke up and saw Centra was kneeling next to the bed and touching her.
He then tried to sexually assault her, but she rolled over to the other side of the bed to stop him and pretended to be sleeping.
She said Centra then left the room.
She then picked up her phone and texted another friend, telling her she was scared and wanted to leave.
While she was texting, Centra re-entered the room and prepositioned her twice. Both times she shook her head no.
She said Centra then told her, “Don’t tell anybody, please don’t tell anybody.” He then left the room.
She again texted her friend and told her what happened. She told her she was never coming back and wanted to leave.
Her friend lived several miles away. They discussed walking and meeting each other half way, but both were afraid of walking alone in the dark.
Her friend then texted asking her if she wanted her (friend’s) mother to pick her up. She said she did.
When her friend and her mother arrived in a car and stopped at the end of the driveway, as they discussed, victim one ran out of the front door of the house. As she left, she heard Centra yelling at her to come back.
She ran to the car and got inside. The friend’s mother then took her home to her house.
The victim said when she entered her home the dogs started barking, waking up her step mother who asked why she was home. The victim told her step mother what happened.
They then told her father who called the police.
Lumadue showed the victim and the jury pictures of the text messages between the two girls.
The girl’s friend gave similar testimony.
The friend’s mother testified she gets up early for work and on Aug. 24, 2020, at approximately 4 a.m., her daughter told her that her friend was staying overnight at a friend’s house when she was inappropriately touched by someone in the home and asked if she could pick her up.
The friend’s mother said she was apprehensive about doing so because she wasn’t sure if she would get into trouble for picking up a young girl in the middle of the night, but she agreed to it anyway.
When they pulled up to the driveway, she saw the victim running down the driveway towards the car. She said the victim was very emotional, crying, fidgeting and “on edge” upon entering the car. She said the girl didn’t want to talk about what happened and would only say she wanted to go home.
Eventually the victim said Centra had inappropriately touched her. The friend’s mother took the girl home and insisted that she tell her parents what happened. The friend’s mother told her to have her parents call her so they knew she got home.
Shortly afterwards the girl’s parents sent her a text thanking her for bringing her home.
Lumadue also played a recording of a phone call Centra made from jail urging family members of victim one to tell the District Attorney’s Office that she was lying.
Victim two testified that on Aug. 23, 2020 victim one came over to stay the night. She said they were good friends, and she stayed over often. She said they went to bed about 9:30 p.m. When she woke up at about 8 a.m., a family member told her of the allegations against Centra and asked if Centra had ever touched her inappropriately. She said that he did.
She told the jury that Centra had touched her.
“I don’t know why they believed her and not me” victim two said.
She then broke down crying. Lumadue asked for a recess and Cherry agreed to a five minute recess. After about 15 minutes, Cherry told the jury they were adjourning for the day.
The trial is scheduled to last through Friday.