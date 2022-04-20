The murder trial of Jonathan Mark Gallaher, 37, of Coalport, got underway before Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
During his opening statement, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the commonwealth has more than enough evidence to convict Gallaher including several witnesses to the fire, witnesses who said they heard Gallaher confess to setting the fire, and video surveillance showing Gallaher leaving the residence shortly before the fire could be seen in the windows of the residence.
Ryan said the commonwealth also has experts from the state police and the U.S. Department of Justice, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and an expert in forensic pathology.
In his opening statement, Gallaher’s attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office, argued that the commonwealth did not prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and suggested other people could have started the fire.
Gallaher is accused of setting a home on fire at 639 Main St. in Coalport on April 16, 2021. The fire killed Matthew Troxell, 33, of Coalport. The home was owned by Mark Wolfe and his wife Lacy.
Mark Wolfe testified he and his wife were at home on April 16. Troxell was also there.
He said the home has an apartment on the first floor where his father-in-law Harold Gustafson lived, and he and his wife lived on the second floor. He said Troxell was in the second floor living room, his wife was in the kitchen preparing dinner and he was downstairs. Gustafson has since passed away, but his death was unrelated to the incident, Lacy Wolfe said.
Mark Wolfe said he had done some painting in the first floor apartment when Gallaher came over and tried to open the front door, but it was locked. Gallaher then tried to open the window but it too was locked.
Mark Wolfe said called for his wife and the two of them went outside and found Gallaher lying on the porch and he appeared to be intoxicated. He said Gallaher was his friend, but he would often enter the first floor of the house without permission and would “act like he owned the place.” He said Gallaher was essentially homeless and didn’t have a place of his own.
Mark Wolfe told Gallaher he didn’t want him doing that anymore and an argument ensued. After a few minutes, he and his wife returned inside the residence, but Gallaher followed them inside and was following them up the steps and continued to argue and swear at them. Once he reached the top of the stairs, Mark Wolfe said he pushed Gallaher and he fell back a couple of steps. Mark Wolfe said he then grabbed a cup that had tea or coffee in it and threw it at Gallaher. He said the cup hit him and it spilled fluid on Gallaher’s face, head and clothes.
He said Gallaher then turned around and walked down the stairs. Wolfe said he assumed Gallaher had left.
Mark Wolfe said he and his wife returned to the kitchen. About five minutes after Gallaher left, he said they could smell smoke. He said Lacy Wolfe checked to see if it was the stove but it wasn’t.
She then opened the curtain that was over the entranceway to the kitchen and they saw thick black smoke coming from the bottom of the stairway. He then heard Troxell yell, “The fire is in the stairway,” but because of the smoke he couldn’t see him.
The stairway is the only regular exit for the second floor so he yelled to Troxell to get out any way he could.
He said he then went back into the kitchen and opened the window. He and Lacy crawled out the window and onto the roof. They jumped down to the porch and Lacy went inside to get her father — and the three of them waited outside for the fire department.
Lacy Wolfe gave similar testimony to her husband.
Misty Rowles testified she was at home with her boyfriend Marshall Waite the night of April 16, 2021. She said they were getting ready for bed when Gallaher came over and knocked on the door. When they answered he came inside. She said he appeared to be upset and he was under the influence of alcohol and his face, hair and clothes were wet.
She said they were good friends with Gallaher. She said Gallaher lived in a camper at the edge of town and the camper didn’t have any water; therefore, they would let him shower at their house and he would eat dinner with them from time to time.
“We tried to help him whenever we could,” she said.
Gallaher told them he was at Cossick’s Central Hotel when he and Mark Wolfe got into an argument and Wolfe threw a beer in his face. He said he then went to the Wolfe’s residence and set a coat on fire. Soon after he said that they heard the fire whistles blowing. She said she turned on an app on her phone to listen to the scanner and heard the fire was at the Wolfe residence.
Gallaher said he didn’t think the coat would catch the house on fire.
She said they asked Gallaher to leave because they didn’t want to be involved.
Marshall Waite gave similar testimony, but he said Gallaher told him he set a coat on fire that was on a chair in the first floor kitchen of the Wolfe residence.
Kelly Glass testified that she is a member of several fire departments and had responded to the fire. After helping the firefighters out, she went inside Cossick’s Central Hotel.
While inside the bar, she saw Gallaher. She said she had heard that Troxell had died in the fire and asked Gallaher if this was true.
She said Gallaher answered by saying “Yes, but I didn’t mean to.”
“He said he torched it,” Glass added.
She said Gallaher was under the influence of “something” but couldn’t tell if it was drugs, alcohol or both.
Gallaher is charged with criminal homicide/murder of the second degree, criminal homicide/murder of the third degree, involuntary manslaughter, three counts of criminal attempt-criminal homicide, arson-cause death, arson-inhabited building, four counts of arson-danger of death or bodily, four counts of aggravated arson-person present, causing catastrophe, four counts of recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief and criminal mischief-damage to property.
The trial is scheduled to last through Tuesday.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza also represented the commonwealth on the first day of the trial and she conducted the direct examination of the witnesses yesterday.