CLEARFIELD — The murder trial of Glen Chester Johnston, 61, of DuBois, got underway yesterday before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Johnston allegedly shot Jude Srock, 46, of DuBois, after he left a residence along Franklin Street in DuBois on May 17, 2022.
Johnston, of West Scribner Avenue, is charged by DuBois City Police with criminal homicide; aggravated assault — first-degree felony; aggravated assault — second-degree felony; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.
In his opening arguments, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers said Srock was having an affair with Johnson’s wife — so he Johnston killed Srock to “eliminate the competition.”
Sayers argued that after finding out about the affair, he loaded a handgun, got in his vehicle, went to where Srock was located and shot him after he left the residence.
In his opening arguments, Johnston’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, did not dispute that Johnston had shot and killed Srock.
Although Johnston is charged with criminal homicide, Shaw said there are different degrees of criminal homicide including murder in the first degree, murder in the third degree, voluntary manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.
For Johnston to be guilty of first degree murder, Shaw said the murder must be premeditated.
Shaw argued that Johnston did not go to the residence with the intention of killing Srock, and only wanted to talk to him about ending the affair with his wife.
Charles Quetot of DuBois testified under direct examination by First Assistant Leanne Nedza that on March 17, he was at his apartment with Srock, and two other friends. He said he and Srock were very good friends and Srock was at his apartment often.
He said Srock’s Chevrolet Blazer was parked in the parking lot next to his apartment.
He said they were “hanging out” and drinking a few beers when he said he saw Johnston’s car drive by. He said Johnston has a maroon Honda with distinctive markings that made it easy to spot.
Quetot testified that Johnston’s vehicle then turned around and pulled into the parking lot and parked.
He said Johnston then got out of his car and stood next to it with his elbows resting on the roof of his Honda. Quetot said he mentioned to Srock that Johnston was outside.
He said Johnston waited outside for 15-20 minutes when Srock said he had to go somewhere, but would returning. Quetot said he didn’t know where Srock was planning to go and said Srock was texting with someone prior to leaving.
After Srock left the apartment, Quetot said he was watching from his kitchen window when he saw Srock walk to his vehicle.
Quetot said Johnston then approached Srock, lifted up his shirt and pulled a chrome plated handgun from his pocket.
As he pulled the gun out, the gun accidentally fired. Srock then said to Johnston “What are you going to do, shoot me now?”
Quetot siad Johnston approached Srock, lifted the gun and shot Srock at close range in the face.
Johnston then got in his car and left the scene.
Quetot said when the first shot was fired, he immediately called 911. After Srock was shot, he said he went outside and found Srock lying on the ground next to his vehicle with a gunshot wound to his face.
He said DuBois City Police was on scene within three minutes, and a police officer gave him gauze to hold to Srock’s wound. Paramedics arrived and took over life saving measures and the police officer left to search for Johnston.
Under cross examination by Shaw, Quetot said he saw Srock’s wallet, keys and phone lying underneath his vehicle.
Shaw asked Quotot if he told the police in the two interviews with police that Srock had asked Johnston if he was going to shoot him, and Quetot said he didn’t.
“It slipped my mind,” Quetot said.
A member of the state police forensic services unit testified he arrived on scene at 6:50 p.m. and began to process the scene. He said an indentation was found in the pavement where it was hit by a bullet and a short distance away they found a bullet fragment.
He also said the victim’s keys were found underneath his vehicle and his wallet and phone were on the outside windshield of the vehicle near the wiper.
Christopher Loesch testified that he is the store manager at Tractor Supply Company in DuBois and Johnston was an employee at the store at the time of the incident. He testified that on March 16, 2022, Johnston asked for March 17, 2022 off for personal reasons.
In the afternoon of March 17, Johnston showed up at the store and said he needed some time off because he discovered his wife was having an affair.
A few hours later he received a call from Johnston. When he answered the call, Johnston immediately asked “Where’s Debbie?”
Loesch said he told Johnston he must have called the wrong person. He said Johnston seemed extremely upset and agitated and eventually told him that he had shot Srock in the head.
“I blew his head off,” Loesch said Johnston told him. “He’s gone and soon I’ll be gone too.”
Loesch said Johnston told him he raised the gun and shot Srock, but said he didn’t know what he was thinking. He said Johnston gave him the impression that it was an accident.
Officer Paul Brosky of the DuBois City Police Department testified he responded to the scene and found the victim lying on the in the parking lot and a male was standing next to him on the phone.
He said he gave the male some bandages and asked him to press on the wound while he performed CPR. He testified he performed CPR until paramedics arrived.