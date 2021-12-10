The trial of accused cocaine and methamphetamine dealer James Deshaun Thomas, 51, of Akron, Ohio, was postponed because a witness is in COVID-19 quarantine.
Thomas is accused of being a part of a large drug ring responsible for distributing about $1.5 million worth of cocaine and methamphetamine in Clearfield County.
Thomas is charged with two counts of corrupt organizations — felony of the first degree, 12 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, conspiracy-possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, and related charges.
Thomas was scheduled to go on trial on Monday. However, one of the commonwealth’s witnesses is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in a section of the jail that is under COVID-19 quarantine due to possible COVID-19 exposure and cannot come to the courthouse to testify, Clearfield County Court Administrator F. Cortez “Chip” Bell III said.
The trial has been re-scheduled for March 21-24 before Judge Paul Cherry, according to Bell.
The case is being prosecuted by the office of state Attorney General Josh Shapiro.
The investigation began in September 2017 when agents — using a confidential informant — began making controlled buys of methamphetamine and cocaine from suspects in Clearfield County.
Working with local police officers and federal agents with the Drug Enforcement Agency, they tracked the suspects as they traveled to Akron to obtain from a dealer, Thomas, who operated out of a barber shop, Shapiro said at a 2019 press conference in Clearfield.