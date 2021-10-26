The trial of Denny Scott Bailey, 41, of Woodland, who is accused of kidnapping and murdering Chase Anderson, 19, of Curwensville in 2017 began yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse with President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman presiding.
Bailey is charged with criminal homicide, conspiracy-criminal homicide, aggravated assault, conspiracy-aggravated assault, kidnapping, conspiracy-kidnapping, simple assalt, recklessly endangering another persn, tamper with evidence and abuse of a corpse.
On Aug. 14, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Kasheem Tew, 22, of Glen Richey, allegedly lured Anderson into a wooded area in Pike Township under the false pretense of an illicit drug pickup — and allegedly stabbed him to death. Anderson’s body was later burned to cover up the crime, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said in his opening statements.
Sayers said an examination of Anderson’s bones showed 48 wounds from a sharp object and that he had been stabbed at least 26 differnt times.
Sayers also told the jury that they will hear police interviews with Bailey detailing his involvment in the murder, and said Bailey’s cell phone data shows that he was in the area of the murder scene when Anderson was murdered.
In his opening statement, Bailey’s court-appointed attorney Joe Ryan argued that Bailey’s girlfriend Chantell Demi and Tew killed Anderson. He said Bailey was madly in love with Demi and made incriminating statements to police because he didn’t want her to go to jail.
“He did everything he could to protect her,” Ryan said.
Ryan said Bailey was guilty of of the charges relating to destroying and hiding evidence — but wasn’t involved in Anderson’s murder.
Yesterday, the commonwealth’s witnesses gave details of the early part of the investigation.
Chase Anderson’s mother, Angela Anderson, was the first to take the stand for the commonwealth. She testified that in late August she contacted Officer Mark Kelly of the Curwensville Borough Police Department to file a missing persons report after she didn’t hear from her son since Aug. 11. She said she attempted to call him several times and talked to several of his friends and family members, but no one had seen or spoken to him.
Kelly testified that Angela Anderson contacted him by phone him on Aug. 22. He asked her to come to the station and file a missing persons report, which she did.
Kelly said he issued a “BOLO” (be on the lookout) with Clearfield County Control and spoke to several of Chase Anderson’s friends and family members including Bailey and Tew. He then realized this case was bigger than what his department could handle and referred the case to Clearfield-based state police.
Criminal Investigator David Patrick of the state police testified that the case was assigned to him and he interviewed Tew on Aug. 30, 2017. Tew then led state troopers to a wooded location located behind the Clearfield Area Jr./Sr. High School off of Walker Road in Pike Township.
This area is often referred to locally as “Bailey Settlement.”
Patrick said they walked for about 10-15 minutes on a path up a hill to a clearing at the top of the hill before finding the burned and partially decomposed human remains.
Patrick said said Tew brought them within 70-80 feet of where the remains were found, but it took some time for them to find it as it was getting dark.
After finding the remains, because it was now dark, the crime scene was secured and state troopers were stationed at the site overnight until the state police forensics unit could get there in the morning.
Trooper Timothy Butler testified that he arrived at the scene at approximately 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 31 and he took pictures of the clearing and crime scene and made a video of the walk from Walker Road to the clearing. Sayers showed several of the pictures and the video to the jury.
Trooper Patrick was recalled to the stand and First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza played an audio recording of one of Patrick’s interviews with Bailey.
The interview lasts about 30 minutes and during the interview, Bailey said neither he nor Demi had anything to do with Anderson’s murder and blamed it on Tew.
Patrick then asked him why did he admit to being involved in Anderson’s murder in an interview held the previous day? Bailey said he did so because he was mad ad Demi for implicating him in the murder.
When Patrick asks why he would do that, Bailey abruptly ends the interview and asks for his attorney.
Nedza said the next audio recording of a state police interview is about 90 minutes long. Since it was already 3:30 p.m. Ammerman decided to break for the day and continue the trial Wednesday morning.
The trial is scheduled for eight more days.