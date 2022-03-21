The trial of James Deshaun Thomas of Akron, Ohio, who is accused of being a major distributor of methamphetamine and other illicit drugs in Clearfield County, got underway before Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at the Clearfield County Courthouse.
Thomas is charged with 11 counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, conspiracy — possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony, corrupt organizations — felony of the first degree.
In his opening statements, Senior Deputy Attorney General David Gorman gave an overview of the extensive investigation, which involved local, state and federal law enforcement officials, cell phone wiretaps and tracking and on the ground and aerial surveillance, which revealed Thomas was distributing large amounts of methamphetamine to Clearfield County from his barber shop in Akron.
Thomas’ court-appointed attorney, Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville, told the jury he is not going to dispute much of the commonwealth’s allegations, but said he is asking the jury to find him not guilty because the commonwealth has not met its burden of proof.
An undercover agent with the state Attorney General’s office testified the investigation was initiated from a confidential informant that the Lawrence Township Police Department had developed. The Progress does not publish the names of the state attorney general’s undercover agents at agents’ request.
The agent said as a result of the CI, Clearfield County Drug Task Force set up controlled buys of methamphetamine and cocaine between the CI and Jason and Joyce Merritts.
A total of 18 controlled buys of methamphetamine and cocaine were made from the Merritts, the agent said. At first, the CI would buy about $200 worth of methamphetamine from the Merritts. But by the end, the CI was buying $2,000 worth of methamphetamine from the Merritts.
In conversations with the Merritts, the CI determined that the couple were getting the drugs from Donald Mullen.
The agent said they then sought and received a search warrant to track the calls and locations of the cell phone calls of Mullen and his girlfriend, Sondra McQuillen, and discovered they were making calls to a person in Akron, and were taking numerous trips to Akron.
Mullen died of a drug overdose in May of 2018 and McQuillen took over his business. She began making trips to Akron to get drugs from Thomas.
Authorities then got another warrant to wire tap or listen to McQuillen, the Merritts phone conversations, and text messages.
The agent testified that Merritts would call McQuillen when they needed more drugs and on July 2, 2018 McQuillen contacted Thomas and asked if she could come to Akron the next day. The agent said McQuillen wouldn’t say anymore than that on the phone because like many drug dealers, Thomas was afraid of having these conversations over the phone.
Because McQuillen was going to Ohio, the federal Drug Enforcement Agency was contacted and they coordinated to have surveillance on McQuillen during the trip.
The agent said state law enforcement began following McQuillen from her home in Houtzdale and they also tracked the location, calls and text messages from her phone. If she stopped at a store or a restaurant and went inside, an undercover agent would follow her.
When they got to the Ohio border, federal DEA agents took over the surveillance and they had agents on the ground and aerial surveillance on her the entire time she was in Ohio. The agent said DEA agents have photographs of McQuillen going into Thomas’ barber shop to buy the drugs. DEA agents would again follow her to the Pennsylvania border where the agent said Pennsylvania law enforcement would take over the surveillance and they followed McQuillen back to her home in Houtzdale.
They tracked McQuillen on several trips and on July 26, 2018, they decided to conduct a traffic stop on her way back home and arrest her.
McQuillen testified that after she was arrested, she agreed to cooperate in the investigation as a part of a plea deal where she would receive a minimum of 12 years in jail for her involvement.
She said she dated Mullen and in 2017 he began buying mostly methamphetamine, but also cocaine and marijuana from Thomas who had a barber shop in Akron. Mullen would then distribute the drugs to other drug dealers in Clearfield County. She said they would also use the drugs themselves. She said cocaine and marijuana were her drugs of choice, but she also used methamphetamine.
She said they would travel to Akron about three or four times a month to buy drugs. At first, he would but four or five ounces but this increased over time as his business increased, and by the time he died he was buying $10,000 to $20,000 worth of methamphetamine per trip. She said Thomas would charge Mullen $10,000 per pound of methamphetamine.
When Mullen died, she continued to make the trip to Akron to buy methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana, but at much smaller amounts, about four or five ounces per trip. When she was stopped, the police found her with four ounces of methamphetamine, which was typical for her.
Senior Deputy Mike Madera played recordings of several of the phone calls to the jury.
Jen Rouguex testified that in 2018 she met Mullen because her fiancé at the time was buying methamphetamine from him. She said she used to take methamphetamine, at first it was about a quarter of a gram every day and it eventually increased to about 3.5 grams per day before she sought treatment and quit. She said she has been clean since Sept. 1, 2018. She said she has not been charged in the case and is testifying on her own volition.
She said she and McQuillen used to use methamphetamine together daily and she travelled to Akron with her on two occasions to get methamphetamine. She said on one trip with Mullen and McQuillen, she helped count the money they were buying the drugs with and she counted $20,000. With that money, Mullen brought back a “chunk” of methamphetamine that was bigger than a softball. She said after returning from Akron, they would return home and use some of the methamphetamine. She also said she believes she was under the influence of methamphetamine when she went to Ohio.
The trial is scheduled to last through Thursday.