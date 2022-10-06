The trial got underway for Robert Jeffery Bailor, 49, of Clearfield, who is accused of stabbing a man multiple times outside of his home in Hyde in 2020, before President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
Bailor is charged with criminal attempt-criminal homicide, aggravated assault — felony of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree and simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree.
In his opening statements, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said the defense is going to ask for a not guilty verdict due to mental insanity but asked the jury to find Bailor guilty but mentally ill.
The difference between guilty but mentally ill and not guilty due to insanity is if the jury finds the defendant guilty but mentally ill a hearing will be held afterwards to determine what his treatment would be. Once that treatment is completed, the defendant would then be sent to prison to finish his sentence. Since it is attempted murder, it is likely to be a lengthy prison sentence, Sayers said after court yesterday.
If found not guilty due to insanity, a hearing would be held at a later date to determine the defendant’s treatment and once it is deemed the defendant is healthy, he would be released, Sayers said.
Sayers said although the commonwealth has to prove the defendant guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the defense has the burden to prove the defendant is not guilty due to insanity if the jury believes Bailor committed the act.
In his opening statement, Bailor’s attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield said that there is numerous inconsistencies in the commonwealth’s case and argued it did not prove that Bailor is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
He also said his client has mental heath issues to the extent that a forensic psychologist employed by the commonwealth determined Bailor was not guilty by reason of insanity, and the commonwealth does not have an expert to counter this opinion.
The victim, now 78, testified that several months before the attack he was at Sheetz getting gasoline when Bailor came up to him and said, “I’m going to get you.”
The victim said he didn’t know who Bailor was at the time and didn’t know why this happened.
After that incident he said he would see Bailor driving in a van around his house in Hyde from time to time.
“It was almost like he was stalking me,” the victim said.
The victim said he would go to Sheetz everyday to buy a newspaper and would often see Bailor there.
One day he asked another customer at Sheetz who that was, and the person told him it was Robert Bailor.
A friend of his later told him that when Bailor was a child, he and his mother lived in their neighborhood, but Bailor said he didn’t recognize him from his childhood.
On Aug. 24, 2020 the victim said he came home from a doctor’s appointment at approximately 9 a.m. He said he got out of his car when he saw Bailor run across the street yelling, “Stay the (expletive) away from my family.”
The victim said he told Bailor to stay away or he was going to call the police.
But Bailor ran up to him and stabbed him five times, once in the neck and four times in his chest/abdomen area, the victim said.
The victim said he fell to the ground, and Bailor ran off. When he got off the ground, he saw Bailor’s van speeding away on Clarendon Avenue.
The victim said he started to go inside to call 911 when he looked down and saw he was covered in blood and decided he didn’t have time to wait for the ambulance. He got into his car and drove to Penn Highlands Clearfield.
Once at the hospital he was put on a helicopter and flown to UPMC Altoona.
He said he was in UPMC Altoona for 13 days where he was operated on five times. After being discharged from the hospital, he was sent to a rehabilitation center for seven days before being discharged.
The victim said he has since recovered but still has several scars from the attack.
A physicians assistant at UPMC Altoona testified that she was present when the victim was brought to the hospital.
She said she was present during surgery on the victim on Aug. 24 and 25. Surgeons removed several sections of the victim’s large and small intestines and his spleen as well as several other medical procedures to stop the bleeding.
She testified that if the victim was not treated, he likely would have died.
Lead investigator Trp. Matthew Peacock, criminal investigator at the Clearfield barracks, testified that after the victim arrived at the hospital, Bailor showed up at Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment for a cut on his hand.
He said Bailor was wearing a T-shirt and shorts that were splattered with blood. Bailor was also carrying a pocket knife and a hunting knife and a finger knife were found inside Bailor’s van, which was parked in the hospital parking lot.
Peacock said he interviewed Bailor who denied attacking the victim. Bailor also made odd statements, such as the victim and other people in town had been hypnotizing him.
When he asked about the cut on his hand, Bailor first said he was homeless and was making a shelter in the woods when he cut his hand. He later admitted that was a lie and said he didn’t know how he cut his hand.
Peacock testified he believes the knife slipped and cut Bailor’s hand when he was stabbing the victim.
William Larson testified he lives across the street from the victim. The morning of Aug. 24, 2020, he looked out the window and saw Bailor’s van drive off.
He said he saw the victim standing on his porch. He said the victim’s back was towards him, and the victim was facing his front door.
He said when the victim turned, he saw the victim had blood running down his neck. The victim then got into his car and drove off.
A DNA expert with the state police crime lab in Greensburg testified that the hunting knife had DNA consistent with the victim and another unknown person, not Bailor. All of the clothing samples tested positive for Bailor’s DNA but not the victim’s.
The commonwealth rested its case, and the trial is expected to be completed today.