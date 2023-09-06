The trial of Douglas Carl Albert, 54, of Curwensville, who is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman, got underway yesterday before Judge Paul Cherry.
Albert is charged with four first degree felonies, three second degree felonies for charges related to sexual assault and two misdemeanor charges relating to indecent assault.
The victim testified that on March 30, 2021 she was staying at a friend’s apartment in Curwensville. She said there were several people there including Duncan, who also lives in the building. She said she was drinking alcohol.
Eventually she said everyone left, including her friend that lived there, but said her friend locked the door when she left.
Once everyone was gone, the victim said she went into the bedroom and fell asleep.
She said she was awoken by someone sexually assaulting her. She said she was terrified and didn’t fight back fearing he would hurt her worse because he is much larger than she is.
She said Albert didn’t say anything to her and she didn’t say anything to him.
“I just froze,” the victim said.
She said her attacker was behind her so she didn’t see his face directly but said he was wearing a shirt and jeans.
Once the attack was over she saw Albert’s reflection in the television screen as he left the room.
Even though she didn’t see his face, she said she knew it was Albert because she knows his build and the clothes he was wearing that evening.
The victim also said Albert has a key to the apartment because he lets her friend’s dog out when she is working.
After the assault, she said she went next door and told her friend who told her to call 911, which she did.
She also called several other friends and told them what happened prior to calling 911.
After the state police arrived, she was taken to the hospital where a rape kit was performed on her.
When asked by Deputy District Attorney Trudy G. Lumadue what her state of mind was after the assault, she said she was really upset and was having difficulty talking to her friends and the 911 dispatcher.
During cross examination, Albert’s attorney, Joshua S. Maines of Clearfield, pointed out several differences in what the victim told officials during several interviews with the state police and the nurse at the hospital.
The trial is expected to last three days.