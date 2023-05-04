Justin Dwight Tipton, 27, of Luthersburg was found not guilty of possession of child pornography and criminal use of a communication facility by a jury of eight women and four men yesterday at a trial before Judge Paul Cherry.
Trp. Jared Wolff testified that the state police received two tips in 2019 from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children stating that someone using Tipton’s internet account had downloaded two videos depicting adults and children engaging in sexual activity using a Facebook account.
A third tip came in from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children stating someone using Tipton’s internet account had engaged in sexually explicit conversations online and said they had access to young children.
Because the possibility that children could be involved, this tip was given a level one priority and a search warrant was obtained on Tipton’s residence in Luthersburg.
Wolff said when executing the warrant they seized Tipton’s cell phone, his wife’s cell phone and two Kindle tablets and sent them to the state police forensics crime lab for analysis.
Digital Forensics Examiner Fernando Hernandez of the state police computer crime lab testified that an analysis of Tipton’s cell phone found two photographs of naked children in suggestive poses and a third photograph of a female child wearing a bikini or underwear in a suggestive pose.
However, the images were thumbnail images and not full-sized photographs.
He said when a photograph is taken or downloaded on the phone, the phone creates a small thumbnail image to make it easier for the user to find the photographs.
He said what likely happened is someone downloaded the full-sized photographs onto the phone and deleted them but the thumbnail photos remained in a “secret” folder that most people wouldn’t know existed.
And because they were only thumbnail photos, Hernandez they didn’t contain any of the meta data which includes when the photographs were downloaded, and where they were downloaded from.
Hernandez also said they were unable to extract any deleted photographs on Tipton’s cell phone.
Tipton testified in his own defense and said he never saw those photographs before today.
He also said numerous people in his household have access to his phone and he doesn’t have password security on his home wireless internet.
In his closing arguments, Tipton’s attorney Joseph Ryan of Reynoldsville argued that the commonwealth failed to prove its case.
He said the commonwealth’s own expert testified that most people wouldn’t know those thumbnail images existed on their phone and they didn’t know when they were downloaded or who downloaded them.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers argued that Hernandez testified that the thumbnail images were created after the full-sized images were created and it is logical to conclude Tipton had downloaded the full sized images and deleted them.
Sayers also noted the sequential numbers of the thumbnails photographs, 86, 88 and 89 and thumbnail photograph 88 is a personal photograph Tipton took of his family’s swimming pool show that they were created when Tipton had the phone.