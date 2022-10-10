Ronald Scott Timko, 31, of Clearfield, who led police on a high speed chase through several municipalities in Clearfield County, was sentenced to state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Timko pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude police — felony of the third degree, possession and was fined $510 plus court costs and was sentenced to serve four months to two years in state prison, consecutive to all other sentences.
Timko’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, said Timko is currently in state prison for a parole violation. He participated in the hearing via video teleconferencing.
Timko also pleaded guilty to DUI $1,000 fine plus costs 72 hours to six months in state prison concurrent to the previous sentence and possession of a controlled substance $1 fine plus costs.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 26, a state trooper was on patrol in Houtzdale Borough when he was engaged in a high speed pursuit with a red motorcycle, which was heading into state police jurisdiction.
The state trooper spotted the vehicle and took over pursuit of the vehicle and Lawrence Township police terminated their pursuit.
The motorcycle continued to flee and did loops down the side streets of town then traveled south of state Route 153 for approximately five miles when the state trooper was able to get a good view of the driver.
Near Union Street, the motorcycle turned around and traveled north on SR 153 at a high rate of speed in a reckless manner.
The trooper was then notified by the Lawrence Township Police that Timko likely was the operator.
The trooper continued pursuing the motorcycle onto Drone Highway when he lost sight of it. The trooper later located the motorcycle lying on its side at the intersection of Clearfield and Reed streets.
An extensive search of the area was conducted and Timko’s helmet was found in a wooded area. During the search a state trooper spotted a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop and found Timko in the driver’s seat.
Timko refused commands and resisted arrest. A struggle ensued and Timko was arrested.
A container of methamphetamine and motorcycle gloves were found on Timko.
He also had “scuff marks” on his side indicting he was in a motorcycle crash.
Troopers went to a residence in Wallaceton and spoke with the homeowner who said Timko came to his house and asked if he could change his clothes because he was cold. The homeowner said he gave Timko clothes to change into and afterwards, Timko left.