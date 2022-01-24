President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman sentenced Kenja Kasheem Tew, 26, of Clearfield to serve 20-40 years in state prison for his role in the murder of Chase Anderson, 19, in 2017.
Tew pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy-murder of the third degree, criminal conspiracy-kidnapping — felony of the first degree; tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse — misdemeanors of the second degree.
In October, Denny Bailey, 41, of Woodland was convicted of murder of the first degree for stabbing Anderson to death and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.
According to testimony at trial, on Aug. 17, 2017, Bailey and Kenja Tew of Clearfield lured Anderson to a remote area in the Bailey Settelment area of Pike Township. Bailey then stabbed Anderson to death and burned his body.
Bailey and Tew then returned to Bailey’s home, where Tew, Bailey and Bailey’s girlfriend Chantell Demi, 30, of SCI-Cambridge Springs, burned their clothes, washed down the home with bleach and buried the murder weapons in the woods behind the home.
And at the request of Bailey, Demi set fire to the SUV used to transport Bailey, Tew and Anderson to the murder scene.
At the trial, Tew testified that Bailey told him that the plan was for Tew to hold Anderson while Bailey beat him up.
But when they got to Clearfield, Bailey punched Anderson with brass knuckles, Anderson was able to break free and Anderson and Bailey scuffled on the ground in a thorn bush. Bailey, who had a knife, slashed Anderson’s throat and stabbed him to death.
According to testimony at trial, Bailey was the ringleader of a illicit drug distribution ring. Tew and Anderson were close friends and worked for Bailey and helped him in his drug deals.
Anderson was scheduled to talk to the Clearfield Borough Police Department the day after his murder and Bailey was worried he was going to tell the police about his illegal drug deals. He was also jealous of the relationship between Demi and Anderson.
Tew testified against Bailey at the trial and a condition of his plea was that Tew would testify truthfully at the trial.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he believes Tew’s sentence is appropriate for his role in the murder as well as his cooperation with the commonwealth during Bailey’s trial.
Sayers also thanked Tew for cooperating in the investigation. He said he consulted with Anderson’s family and they are in agreement with the plea deal
Tew apologized to Anderson’s family and said he deserves to be punished for what he did.
“I am truly sorry, Bailey said. “I never intended for anyone to get hurt.”
Tew was represented by attorney Michael Marshall of the public defender’s office.