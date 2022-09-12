A Clearfield teen who went on a crime spree that included ransacking and causing extensive damage to the former 3rd Ward School, breaking into the grandstand at the fairgrounds and a Kurtz Bros. garage, and stealing alcohol from Sheetz was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.

Jonathan Edward Albright, 19, of Clearfield pleaded guilty in four separate cases. In two cases he pleaded guilty to burglary — felonies of the second degree. In the third case he pleaded guilty corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree. In the fourth case, he pleaded guilty to defiant trespass — misdemeanor of the first degree. In the second burglary case he also also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree; and he agreed to serve a minimum of 11 months in jail for all the cases.

