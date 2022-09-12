A Clearfield teen who went on a crime spree that included ransacking and causing extensive damage to the former 3rd Ward School, breaking into the grandstand at the fairgrounds and a Kurtz Bros. garage, and stealing alcohol from Sheetz was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Colloquy Court.
Jonathan Edward Albright, 19, of Clearfield pleaded guilty in four separate cases. In two cases he pleaded guilty to burglary — felonies of the second degree. In the third case he pleaded guilty corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree. In the fourth case, he pleaded guilty to defiant trespass — misdemeanor of the first degree. In the second burglary case he also also pleaded guilty to an additional charge of corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree; and he agreed to serve a minimum of 11 months in jail for all the cases.
His attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked Ammerman to sentence him to county jail and not send him to state prison. He said his client is young and has no prior record and said the corruption of minors are non-sexual offenses.
Dobo said the incidents were “stupid, childish behavior” by his client and asked Ammerman to give him the chance to prove himself and not send him to state prison.
Ammerman said he looked at the photos of the damage to the former 3rd Ward school and said the owner had kept the building in good shape and it appeared he was planning on converting it into apartments when it was vandalized.
Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston said the commonwealth does not oppose a county sentence and said it it would give Albright the opportunity to pay back the victims.
Ammerman sentenced Albright to serve a total of 11 months to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation and three years concurrent probation.
Ammerman also fined him a total of $851 plus court costs and he was ordered to pay restitution as follows: $5,758.38 to the owner of the 3rd Ward school building, $59 to Kurtz Bros., $41 to the Clearfield County Fair Board and $1.25 to Sheetz.
He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims or the juvenile co-defendant.
According to the affidavits of probable cause, on March 27 at 2:30 p.m., an employee of Kurtz Bros. contacted the Clearfield Borough Police and reported someone had entered the company’s storage garage along Reed Street. He said they entered through a window pane that had been removed.
Police went to the scene and observed surveillance video. The video showed Albright and a 17-year-old female enter the garage. They were viewed rummaging trough items before Albright entered a company vehicle, sat in the driver’s seat and the female sat in the passenger seat. Albright turned the vehicle on and drove it about 20 feet before returning it to its parking place.
Albright and the girl were in the garage for approximately 20 minutes.
On March 25, at approximately 5 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police responded to 220 Merrill St. — the former 3rd Ward School — for a break-in.
Police met with the owner who let them inside. Inside the building, police observed two pipes from toilets lying in the hallway.
Police then inspected the building and found almost every room in the building sustained severe damage including broken windows, light fixtures ripped from ceilings, thermostats ripped from walls, ceiling tiles pulled down, baseboard heaters ripped from walls and a wall that was pushed down to get to another room.
Police determined the perpetrators used the steel pipes to cause some of the damage.
Police also found writing on the walls made with a black Sharpie marker making derogatory and obscene comments toward known individuals including their phone numbers.
The point of entrance was the Weaver Street entrance. The glass door had its hinges removed.
The owner said he hasn’t had a contractor look at the damage, but estimated it would be in excess of $10,000.
Police took fingerprints from the site and called one of the phone numbers that was written on the wall.
A female answered the phone and said Albright is her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend lives across the street from the former school and gave police her name.
Police interviewed Albright’s 17-year-old girlfriend at the police station, and her father was present for the interview.
Initially she denied involvement, but eventually she admitted that she, Albright and two other individuals she didn’t know went into the building and began breaking things and used the pipes to break windows and other objects.
The girl also stated that she and Albright broke into the Grandstand at the Clearfield Driving Park the night before and entered the announcer booth and broke a shutter.
Police went to the Grandstand and found the broken shutter. They also found a heart carved in the wall with Albright and the female’s names. Damage is estimated at $50.
On March 27, at 3:50 p.m. Albright was brought to the police station for an interview.
During the interview Albright said he used a knife to remove the hinges from the door so he, his girlfriend and two female juveniles he didn’t know could enter. Once inside he said they began to break things including using the pipes to break objects, kicking the walls with his foot and admitted to kicking down a wall. He said they were in the building for approximately 15 minutes.
Toilet pipes were used to break windows and other items.
On March 27, at 5 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police responded to Sheetz for a reported theft. Police view surveillance video and saw Albright and the juvenile female enter the store. The two are seen going to the alcohol cooler and Albright assists the female in removing a can of “Four Loco” and she conceals it on her person. They then both left without paying.