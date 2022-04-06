A teen accused of going on a crime spree that included allegedly ransacking and causing extensive damage to the former 3rd Ward School, breaking into the Grandstand at the fairgrounds and a Kurtz Bros. garage, and stealing alcohol from Sheetz as well as corruption of minors waived his right to preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris yesterday at Centralized Court.
Jonathan Edward Albright, 19, of Clearfield is charged in four separate cases. He is charged as follows:
- Case 1, burglary and criminal trespass/break into structure — felonies of the second degree, corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree. Bail is set at $100,000 monetary.
- Case 2, corruption of minors — misdemeanor of the first degree, retail theft — summary offense. Bail is set at $5,000 monetary.
- Case 3, burglary, criminal conspiracy-burglary, criminal trespass-break into structure, criminal conspiracy-trespass-break into structure — all felonies of the second degree, criminal mischief-damage to property — felony of the third degree, and three counts of corruption of minors — misdemeanors of the first degree.
- Case 4, defiant trespass and defiant trespass-fenced/enclosed — misdemeanor of the third degree, and criminal mischief — summary offense.
According to the affidavits of probable cause on March 27 at 2:30 p.m., an employee of Kurtz Bros. contacted the Clearfield Borough Police and reported someone had entered the company’s storage garage along Reed Street.
He said they entered through a window pane that had been removed.
Police went to the scene and observed surveillance video. The video showed Albright and a 17-year-old female enter the garage. They were viewed rummaging trough items before Albright enters a company vehicle and sits in the driver’s seat and the female sits in the passenger seat. Albright turns the vehicle on and drives it about 20 feet before returning it to its parking place.
Albright and the girl were in the garage for approximately 20 minutes.
On March 25, at approximately 5 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police responded to 220 Merrill St. — the former 3rd Ward School — for a break in.
Police meet with the owner who let them inside. Inside the building, police observed two pipes from toilets lying in the hallway.
Police then inspected the building and found almost every room in the building sustained severe damage including broken windows, light fixtures ripped from ceilings, thermostats ripped from walls, ceiling tiles pulled down, baseboard heaters ripped from walls and a wall that was pushed down to get to another room.
Police determined the perpetrators used the steel pipes to cause some of the damage.
Police also found writing on the walls made with a black Sharpie marker making derogatory and obscene comments toward known individuals including their phone numbers.
The point of entrance was the Weaver Street entrance. The glass door had its hinges removed.
The owner said he hasn’t had a contractor look at the damage, but estimated it would be well in excess of $10,000.
Police took fingerprints from the site and called one of the phone numbers that was written on the wall.
A female answered the phone and said Albright is her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend lives across the street from the former school and gave police her name.
Police interviewed Albright’s 17-year-old girlfriend at the police station and her father was present for the interview.
Initially she denied involvement, but eventually she admitted that she, Albright and two other individuals she didn’t know went into the building and began breaking things and used the pipes to break windows and other objects.
The girl also stated that she and Albright broke into the Grandstand at the Clearfield Driving Park the night before and entered the announcer booth and broke a shutter.
Police went to the Grandstand and found the broken shutter. They also found a heart carved in the wall with Albright and the female’s names. Damage is estimated at $50.
On March 27, at 3:50 p.m. Albright was brought to the police station for an interview.
During the interview Albright said he used a knife to remove the hinges from the door so he, his girlfriend and two female juveniles he didn’t know could enter. Once inside he said they began to break things including using the pipes to break objects, kicking the walls with his foot and admitted to kicking down a wall. He said they were in the building for approximately 15 minutes.
Toilet pipes were used to break windows and other items.
On March 27, at 5 p.m. Clearfield Borough Police respond to Sheetz for a reported theft. Police view surveillance video and saw Albright and the juvenile female enter the store. The two are seen going to the alcohol cooler and Albright assists the female in removing a can of “Four Loco” and she conceals it on her person. They then both leave without paying.
Albright did not post bail and is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail.
He was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.