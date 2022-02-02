A local teen accused of burning down a concession stand in Boggs Township waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Jared Edward Albright, 19, of DuBois is charged with arson/intent to destroy unoccupied building — felony of the second degree; reckless burning or exploding/unoccupied building — felony of the third degree; and disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree.
According to the affidavit of probable case on Jan. 18, state police fire marshal Trooper Tyler Thompson responded to investigate a fire at a vacant concession stand located along Company Road just off of U.S. Route 322. The concession stand is owned by the Calvary United Methodist Church.
While en route, Thompson received a call about two males walking along U.S. Route 322 in close proximity to the fire. Thompson made contact with the males and both denied knowledge of the incident. One male was identified as Albright and the other was a juvenile.
Thompson then went to the concession stand and conducted an investigation to its cause. It was a cement building with no electrical service. Thompson said the fire patterns pointed to the fire starting inside near the center of the structure.
Thompson determined the fire was not accidental.
A local softball team uses the concession stand and stored equipment in it. The concession stand was a total loss.
The next day, Thompson was informed of a video that was posted on the social media site Snapchat. In the video, Albright is recording and the juvenile is shown putting a broom in the fire. The juvenile then says, “We got ourselves a torch,” and he was waiving it around and both Albright and the juvenile could be heard laughing.
Later that day, the juvenile was interviewed by the state police and he said he told Albright to not light the fire.
Albright was also interviewed on Jan. 19 and he claimed he didn’t start the fire on purpose and he accidentally dropped a cigarette and the video showed them trying to put the fire out.
Thompson said the fire patterns and the video does not match that of a fire started by a cigarette being dropped and concluded the fire was intentionally set.
Albright is currently incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Albright is represented by court-appointed attorney Daniel Nelson of Philipsburg. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.