Victor Ren Taylor, 41, of Morrisdale, who is charged with indecent assault, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the female victim reported that on Aug. 24 at approximately 2:30 p.m. she was in her vehicle backing out of a driveway along Church Street in Morris Township when a male, identified as Taylor, held up a finger trying to get her to wait.
She said Taylor then approached the driver’s side window, crossed his arms and rested them on her vehicle.
Taylor then said, “May I” and made grabbing motions toward her chest.
The victim said she told him no.
She said he continued to try to touch her and was able to grab her chest over her clothes.
The victim then told Taylor she was going to mace him. Taylor then backed away from the window and she left.
Taylor is charged with four counts of indecent assault — misdemeanors of the second degree; and the summary offenses of harassment, driving without a license, improper display of plate and operation on streets and highways.
He is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Taylor was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.