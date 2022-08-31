Victor Ren Taylor, 41, of Morrisdale, who is charged with indecent assault, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the female victim reported that on Aug. 24 at approximately 2:30 p.m. she was in her vehicle backing out of a driveway along Church Street in Morris Township when a male, identified as Taylor, held up a finger trying to get her to wait.

