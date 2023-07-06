River G. Stone, 23, of Clearfield, who is accused of absconding and fleeing from police, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Stone had a warrant out for his arrest for about a year after he failed to appear for court while out on bail on a DUI-marijuana charge.
On June 22, state police received a tip that Stone was at an apartment at Hill Crest Commons in Chester Hill. State troopers and Clearfield County sheriff deputies responded to the scene and pursued Stone on foot — but were unable to find Stone.
About an hour later, state police received a report that Stone was at the nearby Kwik Fill. Officers responded to the scene and took Stone into custody without incident.
He is charged with flight to avoid apprehension and default in required appearance — both are felonies of the third degree.
Stone was originally charged with DUI in 2019 but he challenged the charge, claiming he had a medical marijuana card.
On July 24, 2020, on the day Stone was to go on trial, President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman ruled in Stone’s favor and said the commonwealth would have to prove Stone had used illegally obtained marijuana and not legally obtained medical marijuana.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan P. Sayers challenged Ammerman’s ruling, arguing the state legislature didn’t change the DUI laws when it allowed medical marijuana; therefore, there is strict liability for marijuana and it is a DUI if a person drives and there is any amount marijuana is found in the driver’s system —even if the marijuana was obtained and used legally. The state Superior Court ruled in Sayers’ favor. Stone appealed the decision to the state Supreme Court but lost.
Monday, Stone went before Ammerman at Revocation Court. Stone’s attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, asked Ammerman to reinstate Stone’s bail at an amount he could reasonably afford.
First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza asked for a high monetary bail because Stone had absconded for about a year.
Ammerman told Stone he had let him out on bail because if he didn’t, Stone likely would have spent a lengthy amount of time in jail awaiting decisions from the appeals courts.
Ammerman said he disagrees with the appellate courts decisions, but he revoked Stone’s bail and reset it at $450,000 monetary. If Stone posts bail it would be supervised bail.