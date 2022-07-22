HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced a state trooper is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after an on-duty incident Dec. 28, 2021 in Chester County.

The criminal complaint filed by the PSP Internal Affairs Division alleges Corporal Michael Perillo, assigned to Troop J, Avondale, responded to assist at an incident involving a loose horse on the roadway. Upon arrival, Perillo drove a patrol vehicle into the horse multiple times, causing it to fall. Using the vehicle, Perillo pinned the horse to the pavement, where it was then euthanized by another trooper.

