CURWENSVILLE –The state police Special Emergency Response Team briefly closed a portion state Route 453/Susquehanna Avenue in Curwensville to search for a potentially dangerous suspect.
The road was closed Friday afternoon for roughly 30 minutes between the intersections with Lumber City Highway and Bloomington Glen Richey Highway.
According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, there was a burglary in Curwensville Thursday night where a large sum of cash was stolen from a Skills Machine and possibly an ATM machine.
There are two suspects and state police made contact with the first suspect without incident. However, when contact was made with the second suspect, he made statements that led them to believe he could be a danger to police, himself and possibly neighbors and the decision was made to use SERT to apprehend the individual.
When a neighbor reported the suspect had returned home, the SERT team responded to the residence located in the area of Irvin Park.
However, it was discovered the suspect had left the residence prior to state police arrival, Sayers said.
Authorities again made contact with the suspect who made arrangements to turn himself in and he was apprehended in the Kylertown area, Sayers said.
Curwensville Area School District students were kept inside the complex. Superintendent Ron Matchock said a call was received from PSP requesting students and staff remain inside the building. He said it was not a formal lockdown.
“Ten minutes later the department called back to let us know we could return to everything as normal and we resumed movement inside and outside of school,” he noted.
Shortly after SR-453 was reopened, while on the scene at Irvin Park, The Progress asked Sayers if the stolen money had been recovered, Sayers said it had not yet been recovered but they still had to search the suspect’s residence.