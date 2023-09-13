Harry John Bloom Jr., 37, of Smoke Run, who is charged with criminal trespass/enter structure — felony of the third degree, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Aug. 30 at 2:07 a.m. Clearfield Regional Police were dispatched to a residence on Flood Road. The caller reported that Bloom was at her residence and there is an active Protection From Abuse order against him.
Police determined that Bloom had an active warrant out for his arrest and confirmed that he had an active PFA order from Judge Paul E. Cherry prohibiting Bloom from contacting the victim.
Police arrived at the residence and found Bloom sitting on the porch. Bloom said he just got out of drug rehabilitation and was waiting for the victim to return home.
Bloom was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
Police spoke with the victim and she provided surveillance video showing Bloom arrive at the residence at approximately 2 a.m. He then entered the residence through an unlocked door and played with the two dogs inside the residence.
Bloom then took the dogs outside. After some time, Bloom returns the dogs to the residence and sits on the porch.
Bloom remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in line of $25,000 monetary bail.
Bloom is represented by the public defender’s office.