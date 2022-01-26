The trial of Brian Douglas Stone, of West Decatur, who is accused of child sex abuse got underway yesterday before Senior Judge Richard Masson.
Stone is accused of sexually abusing a girl over a number of years.
The victim, now 15 years old, testified under questioning by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue that Stone sexually assaulted her numerous times and raped her several times starting several years ago.
The girl testified she isn’t sure when the assaults started, but she said she was older than kindergarten age and younger than middle school aged. She believes she was about 10 years old.
At first she said he abused her regularly and he told her to keep them a secret.
When she got older, she realized what he was doing was wrong. She would cry and resist, but he would assault her anyway. But she said the frequency of the assaults decreased to once or twice a month.
She also said Stone threatened to break her nose and “pop her eyes out” if she told anyone of the assaults.
Stone promised many times that he would never do it again, but he never kept his promises, she said.
After the assaults, she said she would try to act like nothing had happened.
The last assault occurred on Jan. 25, 2021. She said it was a Monday. She was home from school because it was a virtual day due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She said her mother was at work, and Stone was at the house.
She stated she was in her room and Stone had entered. She said she got up to leave when Stone pushed her on the bed and sexually assaulted her.
She believed the assault occurred in the afternoon.
When she went back to school on the following Wednesday, Jan. 27, she told the school counselor that Stone was sexually assaulting her.
The counselor notified the authorities, and the girl was interviewed by Children, Youth and Family Services the next day on Jan. 28, 2021.
During cross examination by Stone’s attorney Marc Decker of State College, Decker played the video recording of the CYS interview.
CYS had an emotional support dog “Kirby” in the room for the girl. For most of the interview, the girl sat on the floor petting the dog while answering questions about how Stone sexually abused her.
Her account was similar to the testimony she gave in court, but under questioning by Decker, she admitted there were some inconsistencies, such as in the video she said the last assault occurred in the evening but when she testified in court she thought it occurred in the afternoon.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers played a video message made by Stone to the victim after the girl told authorities about the allegations against him. In the video, Stone was weeping, and he apologized to the girl. He said if he could, he would take everything back. He also said this isn’t her fault, and he now has to go away for a very long time.
The video was recorded on the phone of a relative of the victim who then gave the video to the girl. The female relative testified yesterday she believes Stone was under the influence of drugs when he made the video.
Stone is charged with rape and criminal attempt rape, 24 counts of aggravated indecent assault without consent, 24 counts of indecent assault without consent and intimidation of witness. The trial is expected to end today.
The trial is being held at the Copper Cork Event Center in Clearfield due to the heavy case load in the court system.