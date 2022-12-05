Robert Jeffery Bailor, 49, of Clearfield, who was convicted of attempted murder but mentally ill for repeatedly stabbing a man in front of his home in Hyde had his sentencing continued until next month by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
The guilty but mentally ill verdict carries the same sentence as a guilty verdict, except a hearing will be held to determine Bailor’s treatment. Bailor would then be sent to a secure mental health facility and once that treatment is completed, Bailor would finish his sentence in state prison.
His attorney, Joshua Maines of Clearfield, said according to state law, when a defendant is convicted of attempted homicide but mentally ill, the court is supposed to take testimony on the mental health of the defendant.
Maines said Bailor’s the last mental health assessment was last March and said he would like Bailor to be evaluated by the Clearfield County Jail’s psychiatrist prior to sentencing so they could use the assessment at sentencing.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he believes the March mental health assessment is sufficient, but to avoid any appeal issues, he is not opposing a continuance.
Ammerman said the the standard range according to the sentencing guidelines is a minimum of 14 years to 40 years.
“Any way you look at it, we are looking at a very lengthy sentence for this gentleman,” Ammerman said.
Bailor said he is opposed to having his sentencing delayed another month, saying he just wanted to get it over with.
Ammerman said he understands why he would feel this way, but because of the language in the state law, it is best it is continued. Ammerman then ordered the sentencing to be delayed until Jan. 9 to give the CCJ psychiatrist time to evaluate Bailor.
On Aug. 24, 2020, the victim was returning to his home along Clarendon Avenue when Bailor ran across the street and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
After the stabbing, the victim drove himself to Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room where he was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment. The victim said he received five surgeries and was in the hospital for two weeks.
The victim testified at trial that a few weeks prior to the incident, he ran into Bailor at Sheetz and Bailor told him he was going to “get him” — but the victim said he didn’t know who Bailor was or what this incident was about.