Robert Jeffery Bailor, 50, of Clearfield, who was convicted of attempted murder for repeatedly stabbing a man in front of his home in Hyde, again had his sentencing continued by at least a month by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman.
In October, a jury found Bailor guilty but mentally ill on the charges of criminal attempt/criminal homicide — felony of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the first degree, aggravated assault — felony of the second degree, terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree and simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree.
The guilty but mentally ill verdict carries the same sentence as a guilty verdict, except a hearing will be held to determine Bailor’s treatment. Bailor would then be sent to a secure mental health facility and once that treatment is completed, Bailor would finish his sentence in state prison, Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said.
Bailor is looking at a sentence of 20 to 40 years in state prison.
Bailor was scheduled to be sentenced in January, but his mental health evaluation wasn’t completed yet. It was continued until yesterday’s session of Colloquy Court.
The state recently completed the mental health analysis on Bailor, but the report wasn’t delivered until yesterday morning, Sayers said. Bailor’s attorney, Joshua Maines, and Ammerman also said they received the report yesterday morning.
Because of its late arrival, Maines asked for a brief recess to give him time to speak with Bailor on the matter. When court reconvened, Maines asked that sentencing be continued because he needed more time to determine whether they would hire an expert to give a second opinion on the mental health evaluation.
Sayers objected to the continuance, stating there was no surprises in the evaluation and it is similar to the other mental health evaluations conducted on Bailor in leading up to the trial. Sayers asked that Bailor be sentenced yesterday. He also noted the doctor who evaluated Bailor wasn’t picked by his office but by the state Department of Health, and is an objective third party.
Sayers asked Ammerman to sentence Bailor to receive mental health treatment at a state Department of Corrections facility until he is deemed competent to serve the remainder of his sentence in the general population of state prison.
Ammerman said Bailor is currently being housed in the Clearfield County Jail and neither the defense nor the commonwealth would be prejudiced by a delay; but said the mental health evaluation could have a significant impact on Bailor for years to come and decided to continue sentencing until April to give Maines time to obtain an expert. He said if they need more time, Maines could ask for an extension.
Sayers asked that if Bailor and Maines decide not to seek a second opinion if Bailor could be sentenced in March, and Ammerman said he didn’t see any reason why that couldn’t happen.
According to testimony at trial, on Aug. 24, 2020, the victim was returning to his home along Clarendon Avenue when Bailor ran across the street and stabbed him multiple times with a knife.
After the stabbing, Bailor fled the scene and the victim drove himself to Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Room where he was flown by medical helicopter to UPMC Altoona for treatment. The victim said he received five surgeries and was in the hospital for two weeks.
The victim testified at trial that a few weeks prior to the incident, he ran into Bailor at Sheetz and Bailor told him he was going to “get him” — but the victim said he didn’t know who Bailor was or what this incident was about.