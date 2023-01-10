President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman on Tuesday delayed the sentencing of former Osceola Mills Mayor Ida Reams, 51, who is accused of discharging a firearm in a confrontation with Pokemon Go players outside of the Community Food Bank in Osceola Mills.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza, Reams agreed to plead guilty to terroristic threats — misdemeanor of the first degree, and recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree, two counts — and would receive a minimum sentence of time served.
Ammerman started off by sentencing Reams to a minimum of seven days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail — but stopped and said he wanted to take a closer look at the case because it was a potentially dangerous situation that involved the discharge of firearms, and originally included felony charges that were since dropped. Ammerman said he was continuing the case for one month.
The commonwealth withdrew the two counts aggravated assault-attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with a deadly weapon — felonies of the second degree at the preliminary hearing stage last March.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 14 at 9:09 p.m., Reams contacted the Clearfield-based state police and reported two people were harassing her, and that she was not harassing them.
Reams said she was in the parking lot of the Community Food Bank at the corner of Curtin and Single streets in Osceola Mills when she saw two suspicious individuals. She said she asked them where they were from and what they were doing there.
Reams then provided state police with her name and said she has been receiving a lot of harassment in Osceola Mills. She said the two people had pictures of her license plate and by the time the police get there they will be gone.
While on the phone, Reams began yelling expletives at the two people she claimed were harassing her. Two gun shots were then heard on the phone call and Reams hung up.
At 9:13 p.m. state police received a transfer call from Clearfield County 911 about a shooting. The caller said a female confronted him and his friend. He said they were playing Pokemon Go, but Reams accused them of being drug addicts.
He said the woman had come from the VFW bar and was clearly intoxicated. He said she kept following them and pulled out a gun and fired four or five shots and she cursed at them and told them to get away from her.
The caller said the gun was a revolver and said the female is coming back, threatened his life, and was driving a Ford F-150 and that she was driving circles around them.
Multiple state troopers responded to the scene. A traffic stop was initiated on Reams and she was taken into custody. It was also determined Reams was under the influence of alcohol.
Reams was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield where she submitted to a legal blood draw.