Judge Paul Cherry delayed the sentencing of a DuBois man accused of sexually assaulting a female because the defendant didn’t understand the terms of the plea agreement, Monday at Colloquy Court.
Mark Ronald Huffman, 59, of DuBois, who is accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious female, had agreed to plead guilty to aggravated indecent assault — a felony of the second degree.
It was an open plea, meaning the defense and the commonwealth did not come to an agreement on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Huffman did not have an attorney and represented himself. During the colloquy portion of the sentencing hearing, Cherry asked White a series of questions to determine whether he understood the plea agreement and if he was accepting the plea agreement willingly.
When Cherry asked White if he understood the potential sentence he could receive, White said he believed he would serve three years in prison. Cherry said this is not true, and determined Huffman did not understand the details off the plea agreement.
Cherry said this is a very serious charge and continued the colloquy/sentencing until next month. Cherry also strongly advised Huffman to apply to the public defender’s office for representation.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 5, a female contacted the DuBois City Police Department and reported that she was sexually assaulted by Huffman. The victim said she discovered videos on Huffman’s cell phone showing Huffman sexually assaulting her when she was unconscious.
She said she made copies of the videos and gave them to police.
On Oct. 9, DuBois City Police interviewed Huffman and he confessed to sexually assaulting the woman while she was sleeping and using his phone to record the assaults — but denied he had drugged her.
Huffman remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.