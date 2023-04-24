Brandon James Spencer, 28, of Mahaffey, who is accused of raping an unconscious woman, had his sentencing continued for one month because Judge Paul Cherry said he is not satisfied with the plea agreement.
Spencer had accepted an open plea, where he would plead guilty to two counts of simple assault and indecent exposure, all of which are misdemeanor offenses.
An open plea means the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it to the presiding judge.
Spencer was originally charged with rape of an unconscious victim and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse — both are felonies of the first degree; sexual assault — felony of the second degree; and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Cherry said he was informed of the plea agreement on Friday and thought about it over the weekend and said he is not going to accept the defendant taking a plea to simple assault charges when he was originally charged with rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse.
Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue said the victim is in agreement with the plea agreement, but Cherry said he understands that — but he is still not accepting the plea agreement as it stands now.
Spencer’s attorney, Ryan Dobo of the public defender’s office, asked Cherry for a continuance on the sentencing for a month and asked for a pre-sentencing conference to be scheduled for them to discuss what charges the court would accept.
Cherry agreed and continued sentencing for a month.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 11, the victim said she was using methamphetamine and medical marijuana at a residence on Hill Street in Clearfield. The victim said she passed out in a back bedroom and awoke to Spencer raping her.
She said she yelled at him and got out of the bed and stood up. Another male in the household heard her yelling and came into the bedroom and chased Spencer out of the residence.
Spencer was interviewed at the Lawrence Township Police station. Spencer said he, the victim and several other people were at the residence, drinking rum and using marijuana and methamphetamine.
He said he and hadn’t slept in four days and had difficulty remembering what happened. He said he remembers having some sexual contact with the female and said all the contact was consensual.
He said he was in the bedroom when the other male ran into the room and punched him in the face.
Spencer said he then fled the residence and hid under a dump truck.