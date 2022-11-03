James Schmoke, 60, of Curwensville, who is accused of exposing himself to a child in a restroom, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling yesterday at Centralized Court.
Schmoke is charged with corruption of minors — felony of the third degree; and indecent exposure — misdemeanor of the first degree.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Saturday at 4:10 p.m. Lawrence Township police responded to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for a report that a man had exposed himself to a child in the bathroom.
The victim told police he was in the stall of the bathroom when a man began banging on the stall door. The door was locked, but the man managed to get it open.
The man exposed himself and then left. The victim said he then ran out of the restroom to find his parents.
The child identified Schmoke as the perpetrator.
Police viewed video surveillance from the store, which showed the child enter the restroom at 4:06 p.m. and Schmoke enter at 4:07 p.m.
Police interviewed Schmoke who said he was in the stall and the child walked in on him. However, he changed his story, saying he walked in and the child ran out of the restroom and waited outside.
Schmoke was arrested and placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains incarcerated in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.