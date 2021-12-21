Cody Lee Schmoke, 28, of Cherry Tree, who had an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile female, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison by Judge Paul Cherry Monday at Plea and Sentencing Court.
Schmoke pleaded guilty to corruption of minors — felony of the third degree.
It was an open plea, meaning the commonwealth and the defense couldn’t agree on a minimum sentence, leaving it up to the presiding judge.
Cherry sentenced Schmoke to six months to one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus two years consecutive probation. He is also required to follow all requirements of Megan’s Law but he was deemed not to be a sexually violent predator.
He is also required to undergo sexual offender counseling.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 3, 2020 state police were informed of illicit pictures being discovered on a juvenile female from State College.
The victim was interviewed at the state police barracks in Clearfield on April 5 and she admitted that she and Schmoke had a sexual relationship that began about a year earlier and continued until January of last year. The incidents occurred at their mother’s residence in Cherry Tree as well as in Sharon.
She said she was aware that Cody Schmoke had taken pictures of the two of them, but told him to make sure he deleted them.
Cody Schmoke was also interviewed that day at the barracks, and he also admitted to having a sexual relationship with the girl.
Schmoke was represented by Domenic Oreste Cicchinelli of DuBois. The commonwealth was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Leanne Nedza.