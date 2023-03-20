James Schmoke, 61, of Curwensville, who exposed himself to a child in a restroom, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman yesterday at Special Sentencing Court.
Schmoke pleaded guilty to corruption of minors — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve a minimum of 90 days and a maximum of one year in the Clearfield County Jail plus three years of probation concurrent to his prison sentence.
He must also adhere to all the requirements under Megan’s Law. He was determined he did not meet the requirements to be classified as a sexually violent predator.
Schmoke must also undergo sex offender counseling and have no contact with the victim.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:10 p.m. Lawrence Township police responded to Ollie’s Bargain Outlet for a report that a man had exposed himself to a child in the bathroom.
The victim told police he was in the stall of the bathroom when a man began banging on the stall door. The door was locked, but the man managed to get it open.
The man exposed himself and then left. The victim said he then ran out of the restroom to find his parents.
The child identified Schmoke as the perpetrator.
Police viewed video surveillance from the store, which showed the child enter the restroom at 4:06 p.m. and Schmoke enter at 4:07 p.m.
Police interviewed Schmoke who said he was in the stall and the child walked in on him. However, he changed his story, saying he walked in and the child ran out of the restroom and waited outside.