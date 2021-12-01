Brandon Scott Sass, 30, of Clearfield, who is accused of assaulting a female and endangering the welfare of children, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Sass is charged with endangering the welfare of children — felony of the third degree, two counts of simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree, disorderly conduct — misdemeanor of the third degree and disorderly conduct, a summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 16, the Lawrence Township Police Department received an anonymous third party call about a domestic disturbance at a residence on Morrison Road.
Sgt. Julie Curry responded to the residence but was unable to make contact with anyone at the residence.
Curry was then informed that the victim had transported herself to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department for treatment of injuries she received during an assault. Curry arrived at the hospital at 11:29 p.m. and interviewed the victim. The victim said she was at home with her four-week-old son when she and Sass became involved in an argument over the phone.
After Sass hung up the phone, the victim said Sass came to her residence and started yelling at her to let him inside because the doors were locked. She said she told him he could come inside once he calmed down.
She said Sass forced his way into the residence and started to yell at her that she was not going to take his child from him. She said the baby was in his car seat. She was holding the car seat on her hip when Sass came inside. She said Sass attempted to take the baby from her and grabbed her by the neck on more than one occasion.
Curry said abrasions were visible on the victim’s neck. But the victim said Sass did not restrict her breathing when he grabbed her neck.
The victim said she was able to break free from Sass but he “threw her around the house.” The victim said she was still holding the baby when he did this.
She then said Sass left with his girlfriend who had driven him to her residence.
Curry said the victim had bruises and abrasions on her arm where she said she carried the car seat.
The victim’s right eye was also bruised and swollen, and she had a deep gash to her lower lip as well as other abrasions and bruises. Her left shoulder appeared to be injured, and there appeared to be a bruise forming, according to Curry.
Clearfield Borough police were asked to respond to Sass’s girlfriend’s residence on South Fourth Street in Clearfield. Upon arrival they were told he was not at home and Sass and his girlfriend had went to Philipsburg. The occupants refused to allow police to search the residence to verify this.
Sass was arrested the next day and placed in the Clearfield County Jail on $10,000 monetary bail. Liberty Bail Bonds of DuBois posted Sass’ bail Nov. 18 and he was released.
Sass was represented by attorney Chris Pentz of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Warren B. Mikesell II.