Austin Levi Sankey, 27, of Clearfield, who is accused of intimidation of witness, trespassing and assault, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Jerome Nevling Wednesday at Centralized Court.
Sankey is charged with intimidation of witness — felony of the second degree, criminal trespass/enter structure — felony of the third degree, simple assault — misdemeanor of the second degree, loitering and prowling at night and disorderly conduct — both misdemeanors of the third degree, and criminal mischief/damage to property — summary offense.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Nov. 11 at 10:46 p.m., Clearfield Borough Police were dispatched to a residence on East Pine Street for a break in that was in progress.
Police were aware that there was a prior incident at the residence involving a male breaking in.
Assistant Chief Nathan Curry and Officer David Hoover arrived on scene.
A window was broken. Hoover stood by the window while Curry went to the back door and contacted the complainant’s sister who came to the door and let the officers in.
The caller had locked herself in the bathroom. She exited when police entered. The caller was visibly upset, emotional and shaking.
The caller’s sister said her on and off boyfriend, Sankey, had left and fled towards Third Street.
Lawrence Township Police arrived on scene, and they began searching the area for Sankey.
The caller said she was lying in bed when her dog began to bark. The caller could hear her sister outside arguing with someone.
She then heard Sankey tapping on the bedroom window. He then struck and broke the window.
The caller then ran to the bathroom, locked the door and called 911.
She said she was aware that Sankey had just been informed via mail that trespassing charges were filed against him. She feared he was there to retaliate against her.
The earlier incident occurred on Oct. 16. The caller said she was sleeping at home when Sankey made unauthorized entry into the apartment. She was the only one home and, feeling threatened and scared, called 911.
After Sankey was charged, the victim said she started receiving text messages from Sankey blaming her and her sister for the charges. Sankey’s messages asserted he was going to go to jail because of them.
She said she believed Sankey sent the text messages and came to the apartment to intimidate her from testifying against him.
She said she saved the messages and gave them to police.
Police spoke to the sister. She said earlier in the day she and Sankey were arguing at his residence on Leavy Avenue. She said Sankey became very angry, so she left and went home to her apartment that she shares with her sister.
She said she turned off her phone to avoid further contact with Sankey and laid down in bed to go to sleep.
She said she was almost asleep when she heard Sankey tapping on the window.
He then continued to knock down the side of the residence causing her sister’s dog to bark.
The sister got up and went outside to talk to Sankey who was now on the back porch.
She said they started to argue, and Sankey became very angry. She said he started to walk away, and she turned to go back inside when she heard him smash something but didn’t know what it was.
She said she went back inside. She went in her bedroom and saw the broken glass on the floor.
Both women said they did not invite Sankey to the residence. The complainant’s sister said she had told Sankey earlier that he was not welcome at the residence anymore.
Police learned that Sankey was at the bar at St. Charles Cafe in Clearfield.
When police arrived at the bar, Sankey started to walk away. Sankey was handcuffed. Once he was taken outside, he became belligerent and tried to pull away.
Sankey also smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated, police said.
Sankey was placed in the Clearfield County Jail where he remains incarcerated in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
Sankey was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.