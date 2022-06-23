Cory Lee Himes, 41, of Reynoldsville, who was allegedly caught with an illegal firearm, illegal drugs and driving while under the influence during a traffic stop had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on June 15 at 2:24 a.m. a state trooper was observing state Route 879 in the area of Industrial Park Road in Lawrence Township when he spotted a Chevrolet Traverse towing a trailer and the license plate on the trailer was found to be expired.
A traffic stop was conducted and the vehicle pulled into the Sheetz parking lot.
The trooper made contact with the driver, Himes, and found him to be allegedly under the influence.
Himes did not have his license so the trooper returned to his vehicle and processed his information through state Department of Transportation records and discovered Himes’ license was invalid and he was required to have an ignition interlock system.
Himes’ vehicle did not have an ignition interlock system, and he was asked to exit the vehicle.
When Himes was searched, the trooper found a glass smoking pipe with white residue in a belt pouch. The trooper asked for consent to search the vehicle, but Himes denied consent. The trooper told Himes it was his right to decline a search but told him he is going to have the vehicle towed and he would be applying for a search warrant.
Himes then allowed the consent, and inside the vehicle underneath the driver’s seat the trooper found a handgun with its serial number removed. There was also suspected methamphetamine, pills, numerous smoking devices and other drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.
Himes was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a blood draw but he refused.
A criminal history check on Himes showed he was not allowed to have a firearm because he pleaded guilty to a felony escape charge in 2015.
Himes is charged with possession of firearm prohibited and possession of firearm with manufacturer number altered — both are felonies of the second degree; three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of small amount of marijuana, five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, DUI-impaired ability, driving without ignition interlock — all of which are ungraded misdemeanors; and the summary offenses of driving while license is suspended or revoked, driving unregistered vehicle, careless driving, failure to carry license, driving without a license, failure to use seat belt, improper sunscreening and off-road lighting.
He is free on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Himes did not have an attorney and defended himself at the hearing. The commonwealth was represented by Assistant District Attorney Steven Johnston.