Restaurant owner Gong Yang Song, 41, of DuBois, who assaulted a female employee, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to jail by Judge Paul Cherry yesterday at sentencing court.
Song pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and simple assault — misdemeanors of the second degree and criminal trespass — felony of the third degree, and was sentenced to serve 90 days to two years minus one day in the Clearfield County Jail plus four years concurrent probation by Cherry.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, the female victim was employed by Song at his DuBois restaurant and on Nov. 29, 2019 the victim told police she was sleeping in her locked bedroom when she was awoken by Song trying to rape her.
She said Song was inappropriately touching her and was trying to remove her clothes and he removed his pants. She said she told him to stop multiple times but he refused. She said she continued to struggle and Song tried to pin her against the bed. She said she was exhausted. Thinking there was no way out she panicked and grabbed the knife she had on the nightstand and cut her own arm. She said the cut was deep and she bled a lot. She said she didn’t tell the police because she can’t speak English.
She said Song then let her go and watched. She said she ran out of her room and went to her coworkers for help. Her coworkers told Song to drive her to the hospital so he did. Along the way Song told her to not tell the police.
Song was interviewed at UPMC Altoona and the victim’s niece was used as a translator.
Song’s wife said she and her husband own a restaurant in DuBois and the victim is their employee. She said her husband likes the victim a lot and he drinks a lot. She said on Nov. 28, her husband told her that he went to the victim’s residence to see her and all he remembers is the victim cutting her arm with a knife and he drove her to the hospital.
The victim told police Song did not appear to be intoxicated.
The victim was interviewed again on Aug.26, 2020 where the victim was accompanied by her attorney and an attorney with the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Rape Legal Assistance Project and an interpreter. Her account was consistent with her previous statement.
Song’s attorney, Chris Mohney of DuBois, said he asked his client to not speak at the hearing because he is currently the defendant in a federal lawsuit against him.