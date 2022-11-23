Gabrielle Eliza Reffett, 24, of Clearfield, who was arrested after police and parole agents found a large amount of illicit drugs and illegal firearms in her residence, waived her right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
Reffett is charged with two counts of possession of a firearm prohibited — felony of the second degree; contraband/controlled substance — felony of the second degree; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance — ungraded felony; possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanors.
She is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on Oct. 27 at 11:19 a.m. Lawrence Township police responded to a Clark Street residence to assist state parole agents at Reffett’s home.
Inside the home they found heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia. A Taurus 9 mm handgun loaded with 15 rounds and a FN FNX-45 .45 caliber handgun loaded with 12 rounds were also found in the residence.
Reffett gave police permission to search her iPhone where they found numerous messages detailing drug sales and a picture of a handgun for sale.
Reffett was arrested. Police asked her if she had anything illegal on her, and she replied that she didn’t.
When she was searched at the Clearfield County Jail, a corrections officer found suspected methamphetamine, a firecracker, plastic baggies, a straw and tinfoil hidden in her clothes.
She was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.