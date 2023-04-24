Clay A Bierly, 49, of Rebersberg, who was involved in a domestic incident with a female victim, agreed to plead guilty to recklessly endangering another person — misdemeanor of the second degree.
However, as a part of the plea, Bierly’s attorney, William A. Shaw Jr. of Clearfield, said the plea also includes an agreement with the commonwealth stating the recklessly endangering charge is not a crime of domestic violence and therefore would not interfere with his Second Amendment right to bear arms.
State law prohibits defendants convicted of crimes of domestic violence from owning or possessing firearms.
However, Judge Paul Cherry said he has determined this is a crime of domestic violence and doesn’t believe the commonwealth or the defense can include excluding this provision plea negotiations because the domestic violence provision is done by statute.
Shaw disagreed and said this is an agreement between the commonwealth and the defense, and the court doesn’t have to say anything other than that.
Cherry again said he has determined this to be a crime of domestic violence and the defendant has the option of withdrawing the plea agreement if he wishes.
After speaking with Bierly, Shaw told Cherry Bierly would accept the plea on recklessly endangering another person.
Cherry then sentenced Bierly to serve two years of probation and pay a $500 fine. He also declared this to be a crime of domestic violence and Bierly must surrender all firearms and firearm licenses to the sheriff’s department within 24 hours.
Bierly is also prohibited from having any contact with the victim or her family and is prohibited from having any contact with the victim or her immediate family. He is also prohibited from consuming or possessing alcohol or controlled substance without permission from the probation department and is prohibited from entering any bars.
Bierly had been charged with aggravated indecent assault and sexual assault — felonies of the second degree, and indecent assault/without consent — misdemeanor of the second degree, for an incident that occurred on Jan. 21, 2022.
Bierly denied the allegations against him and these charges were dropped in the plea agreement.