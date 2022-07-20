Douglas Carl Albert, 53, of Curwensville, who is accused of raping an unconscious woman, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clearfield-based state police interviewed the victim, who said said on March 31 she and some friends were out drinking alcohol and riding around in a vehicle in the Curwensville area.
She said she had about four alcoholic drinks and eventually they returned to her friend’s apartment in Curwensville and she fell asleep in the bedroom.
She said she was awoken by Albert raping her. She said she was scared that Albert would beat her so she remained still and silent and she said Albert didn’t say anything to her while he was raping her. She said she knew her attacker’s name was “Doug” and he lived next door.
After Albert left, the victim said she went to a neighbor’s apartment and told him what happened and he told her to call the police.
She was taken to Penn Highlands Clearfield where a rape kit was performed.
Albert was interviewed by the state police and Albert said no physical contact occurred between him and the victim. He told police he was home all evening and encouraged police to have a rape kit performed on the victim.
The evidence collected from the rape kit was sent to the state Police Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing.
A warrant was obtained to get the sample of DNA from Albert and testing confirmed Albert’s DNA was found in the rape collection kit.
Albert is charged with rape/unconscious victim — felony of the first degree; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse/unconscious victim — felony of the first degree; two counts of sexual assault — felony of the first degree; indecent assault/person unconscious — misdemeanor of the first degree; indecent assault/without consent of the other — misdemeanor of the second degree.
Albert is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented at the hearing by attorney Joshua Maines of Clearfield. The commonwealth was represented by Deputy District Attorney Trudy Lumadue.