Douglas Carl Albert, 53, of Curwensville, who is accused of raping an unconscious woman, had all charges bound over to court following a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, Clearfield-based state police interviewed the victim, who said said on March 31 she and some friends were out drinking alcohol and riding around in a vehicle in the Curwensville area.

