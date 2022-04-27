Gage Thomas Domanick, 27, of Ramey, who is accused of bringing methamphetamine into the Clearfield County Jail, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge James Glass yesterday at Centralized Court.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on April 6, an officer with the Bigler Township Regional Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that had an expired inspection sticker.
Domanick was in the back seat of the vehicle and the officer asked for his ID, name and date of birth. Domanick gave his name and date of birth but said he didn’t have any identification.
The officer ran his information in the police computer system and discovered Domanick had a warrant for his arrest and he was taken into custody.
The officer asked Domanick if he had any weapons or drugs on him and Domanick said he didn’t.
Domanick was transported to the Clearfield County Jail and was placed in a holding cell. Domanick was searched and was found with a baggie of methamphetamine.
The suspected methamphetamine was taken to the Lawrence Township Police Station where it was scanned and found to be positive for methamphetamine.
Domanick is charged with possession of a controlled substance-contraband/inmate — felony of the second degree, intentional possession of a controlled substance — ungraded misdemeanor.
Domanick is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $30,000 monetary bail.
Domanick was represented by attorney Kenneth Pennington of the public defender’s office. The commonwealth was represented by Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers.